Berlin is feeling tropical thanks to Costa tourism drive

An advertising campaign, Feel Tropical!, designed by Almuñécar-La Herradura tourist board in Andalucía's Granada province has landed in Berlin, where it will remain for one month with the aim of attracting Berliners to the coastal resort in the south of Spain.

The town hall has said that it hopes the one-month campaign will “seduce” Germans with a “combination of photographs and illustrations of the most attractive places in the towns together with illustrations of tropical fruits”, combining “tourism, food and agriculture”.

Tourism councillor Daniel Barbero emphasised that "Germany is the second country in terms of both tourist arrivals and international flights to Malaga Airport." Taking this into account he said, "We want to encourage this market and attract it to our destination".

Barbero described the campaign as "historic" as it has been “financed entirely by the Junta de Andalucía. That is to say at zero cost to Almuñécar-La Herradura town hall”.

The Feel Tropical campaign highlights mangoes, avocados and custard apples and in particular the zero-mileage as they are grown in the area. The campaign is being carried out at U-Bahn (underground) stations and on trains and trams, on advertising bicycles, information stands and promotion in supermarkets and merchandising is being given out.

Ampliar The Feel Tropical campaign on tram in Berlin SUR

Mayor of Almuñécar Juan José Ruiz Joya said, "We are going to show Europe the two great driving forces of our economy: tourism and the cultivation of subtropical fruit. We are the world's leading producer of custard apples.”

Ruiz Joya added that there are plans to take the campaign to Scandinavian countries and pointed out that the Feel Tropical campaign is financed in its entirety by the Andalusian regional government's tourism, sport and culture department through European Regional Development (ERDF) funds.

All the information and images related to the campaign can be found on the Almuñécar-La Herradura tourist board’s website: www.turismoalmunecar.es.