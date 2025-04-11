Man arrested for death of his flatmate on Spain's Costa Tropical after leaving him dying at door of hospital

Laura Velasco Granada Friday, 11 April 2025, 12:04 Compartir

A man in his mid-30s has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the death of a man in Motril, on Granada province's Costa Tropical. The alleged murderer left his victim at the door of the Santa Ana hospital in the town when the man was still alive. However, he died of his injuries before medical staff could treat him.

National Police officers arrested the suspect on Tuesday 8 April, according to sources close the case consulted by SUR's sister newspaper Ideal. The incident, which happened in the early hours of 9 March, led to three arrests just a few days later, but all suspects were released on bail.

The same sources said that the two men were friends and lived in a house in the town, where the fatal attack took place. The main hypothesis is that there was an argument between them which ended in an attack with a firearm.

Apparently, the alleged murderer took his mother's car to transport the victim to the hospital. He was with other people in the vehicle who have not been located. The other three people arrested a few weeks ago apparently also shared the house with the other two men and allegedly helped the perpetrator to clean up the crime scene. The investigation is still open.

Dragged along the ground

The victim, originally from Morocco and in his 20s, had been shot. Once at the hospital he was dragged on the floor while the security guard was called to help. The security guard rushed inside the hospital and looked for medical professionals.

When they came out, there was only one man lying motionless on the ground and the car had driven away. Several cameras captured it and the images made it possible to determine the model and the number plate, which was decisive in the investigation.

The victim had a single entry and exit wound in the abdomen and internal bleeding, according to health sources. He died before medical staff could treat him.

A number of searches have been carried out in Motril, including a house located in Calle Piedrabuena. The case has mainly involved specialists from the Motril's National Police and officers from Madrid and Granada have also collaborated.