American couple stranded in Spain's Granada after literally missing the boat

A retired American couple were left stranded in Motril, Granada province, when they failed to get back to the port before their cruise ship set sail, after deciding to visit the nearby city on their own.

The Norwegian Viva, which had its inaugural cruise in September last year, was chartered by local agent S.A. López Guillén. It arrived in Motril with 3,275 passengers - its maximum capacity, and 1,468 crew. More than 2,500 passengers visited the coastal town aboard the ten shuttle buses that connected the dock with the town centre.

A three-storey go-karting track, a spa with several saunas, restaurants from all over the world, two free-fall slides, a children's play area and another recreational area with mini-golf or a room with virtual reality games for teenagers are just some of the services offered by the Norwegian Viva to its passengers.

On board were tourists of 62 nationalities, mainly from the USA and Canada, and crew members of 41 nationalities. It arrived at the Port of Motril from Cadiz and continued its journey via Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Marseille, Nice, Livorno and Civitavecchia.

Among them were Richard and Claudene Gordon, a retired couple living in Utah, USA. They were stranded in Motril after the cruise ship left the port without them. According to American media, the couple had left the ship to visit Granada, but did not make it back in time.

The couple decided to take a trip to Granada on their own and took a bus that take about an hour. However, the return journey took longer than expected due to external consequences and they did not manage to reach the ship for boarding.

The ship is only required to wait for passengers participating in activities organised by the company, so it is not obliged to wait for all passengers to arrive if they are not checked. For this reason, although the ship was advised that Richard and Claudene were still to board, it had to leave without them.

The American tourists were unable to locate a Norwegian Cruise Line representative in Motril. The company did try to contact them via their phones and contact information, but was unable to reach them. The couple finally flew to Mallorca where they were able to board the ship. The shipping company offered to help them get to the port from the hotel where they had been staying until then.