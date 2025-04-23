Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The vet found that the cat had three lead pellets lodged in its body, one of which was located inside the skull. Ideal
89-year-old man accused of shooting neighbour's cat in south of Spain

The owner of the feline reported the incident to the Guardia Civil in La Zubia after the wounded animal managed to make its way home covered in blood

Ideal

Granada

Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 16:45

An eighty-nine year old man from La Zubia in Spain's Granada province has appeared in court for allegedly shooting his neighbour's cat with an air rifle and hitting it three times, once in the eye.

The cat managed to make its way home and when the owner saw that her pet was covered in blood, she took it to the vet, who noticed that the animal had three lead pellets lodged in its body, one of them located on the inside of its skull, which had caused injuries to its left eye.

The owner reported the incident to the Guardia Civil in La Zubia, where she explained what had happened, provided evidence of the pellets and gave the Guardia Civil all the information they needed to open an investigation.

Officers visited the area where the shots were allegedly fired and, after a visual inspection, pinpointed the precise location of the place where the cat had been shot; a nearby house. The officers then discovered that the inhabitant was the owner of a compressed air gun.

The officers were able to confirm that the man had a 4.5mm calibre air rifle in his possession which matched the size of the lead pellets that had wounded the animal. The officers seized the weapon and arrested the man for an alleged offence of animal abuse.

