Costa Tropical holiday resort installs 'smart cubes' that charge mobile phones and offer free wi-fi

Mayor of Almuñécar Juanjo Ruiz joya and tourism councillor Daniel Barbero with one of the cubes.

The streets of Almuñécar-La Herradura on Granada province's Costa Tropical have just got smarter. A series of benches with 'smart cubes' have been installed along the San Cristóbal, La Caletilla, Puerta del Mar, Velilla and La Herradura promenades.

The cubes are solar powered and offer free wi-fi connection, wireless mobile phone chargers and USB ports. They also provide other information such as temperature, humidity and ultraviolet radiation levels.

Mayor of Almuñécar Juanjo Ruiz Joya explained that the new cubes form part of the town's tourism sustainability plan, granted by the Junta de Andalucía and 100 per cent financed with European Union Next Generation funds.

Councillor for tourism Daniel Barbero said that the cubes are "an innovative and sustainable project" for a town that "aspires to be technologically leading, with innovative systems that place us at the forefront of tourism in Andalucía and Spain". He added that the "have been placed in strategic locations with privileged views".

They also have other cutting-edge technology including GPS location designed to prevent theft, night lighting system, generation of alerts in case of failure and auto-disconnection of services in critical situations. They have a router for stable connectivity and can operate for 48 hours without sunlight.