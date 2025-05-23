Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

22 new houses being built in rural area of Granada&#039;s Costa Tropical
Housing

22 new houses being built in rural area of Granada's Costa Tropical

The price of the three-bedroomed properties starts at 245,000 euros and they will be ready in October 2025

C. L.

Friday, 23 May 2025, 17:38

Twenty-two new detached houses are currently being built in Torrecuevas in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical, which will be ready for October 2025.

The 22 Vista Verde Homes V are already eighty per cent complete. The houses have private terraces, patios, garden areas and a communal swimming pool. Many of the properties are already reserved.

The price starts from 245,000 euros and each house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a toilet, living-dining room, kitchen, terrace, garden and private garage, although there are different types of townhouses.

Situated in Almuñécar, which is near to the Axarquía area to the east of Malaga province means that the new development enjoys a privileged microclimate and a strategic location: one hour from both Malaga and Granada cities and 90 minutes from the Sierra Nevada mountains and ski resort.

In contrast to other more saturated coastal areas, the construction company stresses that in Almuñécar there is still room for building and integration with the environment.

