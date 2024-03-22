Allergy experts in Andalucía warn of a difficult spring

Patricia V. Moreno Granada Friday, 22 March 2024, 08:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

Allergies will last longer and be more intense this spring in Granada. This is one of the conclusions of the Spanish Allergology Society and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC) after analysing the latest data on temperature, rainfall and humidity from the state weather agency (Aemet). They have also looked at historical data on grass pollen from the different stations of the network of collectors.

Pollen is going to stay in the air for longer as a result of the high temperatures since the end of January and the large amount of rain that has fallen during the month of February. As such, SEAIC has warned that those allergic to cypress, London planetree and grasses should take special care.

In Granada, the concentration of grasses will be above 2,000 grains/m3, as in other provinces such as Cordoba and Huelva, as well as in a large part of Castilla y León and Castilla La Mancha. However, spring will be particularly intense in Segovia, Ciudad Real, Toledo, Madrid, Badajoz, Cáceres, Seville and Jaén. In these eight provinces the concentration will be between 5,000 and 7,000 grains/m3.

Cypress and olive trees

"We are going to have a more difficult spring compared to last year. We have recently experienced one of the highest peaks of cypress", says Julián López, allergist at the Vithas Hospital in Granada. Speaking to Europa Press, the doctor and member of the SEAIC Committee, María del Pilar Lara, said that "the highest peak of cypress pollen was detected at the Estación Agrobiológica de Granada, with a total of 8,036 grains of pollen per cubic metre".

"Along with cypress, olive tree pollen is one of the most common in Granada," the specialist told this newspaper. Cypress allergy sufferers tend to experience symptoms such as sneezing, itchy eyes and asthma. Olive tree pollen, on the other hand, tends to cause other symptoms such as runny nose, watery eyes and shortness of breath.

For the approximately 25 per cent of people in Granada with allergy problems, the allergist at Granada's Vithas Hospital advises using a mask with filters, wearing sunglasses, driving with the car windows closed, avoiding driving in windy areas and, above all, avoiding times such as dawn and dusk, as these are the times of day with the highest pollen concentrations.