Costa Tropical luxury suites resort to open in 2025

The complex in Almuñécar-La Herradura will be called Mar Delux and consist of 30 properties next to the Las Palomas area

The Mar Delux Resort project, which includes the construction of 30 luxury tourist suites, for rent, of more than 200 m2 each, is set to open in 2025 in the Las Palomas are of La Herradura in Granada province.

The project was presented earlier this month by the mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, deputy mayor of La Herradura and tourism councillor, Daniel Barbero and the councillor for town planning, Javier García, together with the developer, Antonio Ruiz Díaz and architect Antonio Rodríguez Rufino.

During the presentation, they explained that the development is “a new concept of tourist business between hotel and luxury suites focused on tourists with high purchasing power.”

Employment

Ruiz Joya highlighted that "these investments create a lot of employment and improve our tourist image and quality". He went on to thank the developer for "his commitment to Almuñécar and La Herradura" and described the project as "exceptional and different, as there is nothing like it".

Antonio Ruiz Díaz, explained that the landscaping is the fundamental basis of the building and that all of the luxury suites will face the sea and have large terraces. In addition, the building is located 900 metres from the beach and will have two heated swimming pools, a gymnasium, a large car park, bar, restaurant and reception.

The architect of the project, Antonio Rodríguez Rufino, explained that he has “tried to reflect” the natural area between Punta de la Mona and Cerro-Gordo in his design “with the curved shapes of the terraces and the vegetation, which is the main element".

Ampliar A computer image of the properties. SUR

Construction work is expected to start in January 2024 and with an 18-month completion date, it should be ready by mid-2025.