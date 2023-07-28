Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Wind farm in the province of Cadiz. L. V.
Worker dies in Tarifa after being trapped in a wind turbine
112 incident

The incident happened this Friday afternoon at a wind farm near the coastal town in Cadiz province

L. V.

Cadiz

Friday, 28 July 2023, 20:24

A worker lost his life on Friday, 28 July, in Tarifa (Cadiz) after being trapped in a wind turbine, according to the emergency services.

The event occurred at around midday, when the 112 emergency telephone operators handled a call from a worker who was trapped in the hub (the part of the machine where a shaft is supported and rotates) of a turbine, at a height of 130 metres. The turbine was located at kilometre 90 of the N-340.

Emergency services, including a helicopter ambulance, the Guardia CIvil, fire brigade and police were deployed to the scene.

The health services on the scene were only able to confirm the death of the worker. No further information has been released on how this incident occurred.

