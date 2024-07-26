Why The Independent rates Cadiz as a top Spanish destination

La Voz Friday, 26 July 2024, 16:40 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

During the summer holidays many people look for quiet places to relax and disconnect from everyday life, although this can often be difficult as the main tourist destinations tend to become overcrowded during the summer months.

However, there are still many well-known places where it is possible to escape the hustle and bustle and find a more relaxing ambience. One of them, according to the UK publication The Independent, is in Andalucía. The well-known British online read has chosen the best places in Spain for holidays where it is possible to avoid crowds.

Cadiz, chosen as one of the best destinations in Spain

One of these places is Cadiz . Elizabeth Bennett, the journalist responsible for making the selection, has chosen Cadiz as one of the best places in Spain to avoid people. "If you’re looking for a city break that rivals the beachside vibe of Barcelona and the historic charm of Seville, then Cádiz might just fit the bill," says the article.

According to Bennett, Cadiz is a perfect option for British tourists looking for less crowded areas because the city, not being as internationally famous as Barcelona or Seville , does not have as many visitors. Moreover, despite not being as well-known, Cadiz has a lot to offer to charm and delight visitors.

The charms of Cadiz

Elizabeth Bennett goes on to list the key charms that the city of Cadiz has to offer: "The old town, a maze of narrow streets and sun-drenched squares, claims to be the oldest city in Western Europe, founded 3,000 years ago by the Phoenicians. The seafront, with its colourful line up of houses is known as 'Little Havana' (...) Understand the layers of history with sites such as the epic cathedral and Roman ruins, and climb the Baroque watchtower, Torre Tavira for impressive views."

The writer's review also included a mention of two of Cadiz's best-known features, its beaches and its cuisine : "In Cadiz you can feast on bargain tapas (fried fish is the speciality) and relax on the beach."

Spain, one of the most popular destinations for visitors from the UK

A recent YouGov survey indicates that Spain is the most visited foreign destination by Brits in recent years. For 2024, for example, 15% of British tourists have chosen Spain as their travel destination. The most frequented areas are the Costa del Sol, the Canary Islands, Ibiza, Mallorca, Barcelona, Seville and Cadiz's Costa de la Luz.

Of all these places, Cadiz is the best option for those who want to enjoy a pleasant break away from the heaving crowds this summer.