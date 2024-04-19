What to do in the smallest village in Cadiz province?

La Voz Friday, 19 April 2024, 14:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

The white villages route in Cadiz is one of the province's main tourist attractions. It is a route made up of 19 towns and villages that share a very specific characteristic, the whitewashed colour on every house-front. These villages are located in the northern part of the province, in the heart of the Sierra de Grazalema .

One of these villages, perhaps one of the most unknown to many, is Villaluenga del Rosario . This village is located a few kilometres from the town of Ubrique and has a characteristic that makes it rather special. It has the honour of being the smallest village in Cadiz.

The village with the fewest inhabitants in the province

In 2023, Villaluenga del Rosario had 480 inhabitants on the census . It is therefore the village with the fewest inhabitants in the province of Cadiz. It is followed by Benaocaz with 714 inhabitants, and Torre Alháquime with 799.

Yet despite its small size, with an area of 59 square kilometres, Villaluenga del Rosario has a series of charms that make it a very interesting village for anyone keen on following the route of the white villages of Cadiz.

Surrounded by nature

This Cadiz village is located in the heart of the Sierra de Grazalema , one of the most beautiful places in Andalucía. A natural park with a unique charm and an extraordinary wealth of flora and fauna. The nature and landscapes surrounding Villaluenga are one of its greatest assets. In addition, there are several hiking trails nearby.

Another outstanding place that is also related to nature is the Sima de Villaluenga . It is a cave system with a large entranceway that has become renowned in the province of Cadiz and is of great interest to visitors.

The caves of La Manga are also one of the best known and most visited places in the area. They are caves in which remains from the Neolithic and Palaeolithic periods have been found.

Historical heritage

One of the most outstanding buildings in Villaluenga del Rosario is the Church of San Miguel . Located in the Plaza de la Alameda, it is an 18th century church with a Mudejar floor plan and Baroque dome. Inside there are very important images for the town, such as the Virgin of the Rosary, the Crucified Christ and a sculpture of the Infant Jesus from the 18th century.

Another place of great interest in Villaluenga is the Iglesia del Salvador , a building that was ransacked and set on fire by the French at the beginning of the 19th century and later converted into a cemetery that was chosen as one of the most beautiful in Spain.

For cheese lovers

The Sierra de Grazalema is also known for its cheese production, with the payoyo cheese produced in this village being the most outstanding. So important is this product that in Villaluenga del Rosario there is a Museo del Queso (Cheese Museum). In this building, visitors can follow a guided trail to discover the origins of cheese, how it is made and its importance to the area. The museum also has a shop where products can be purchased.

The bullring

Still, perhaps the biggest attraction of Villaluenga del Rosario would have to be its bullring . The location, its peculiarly atypical, polygonal shape and its long history make this stone-built bullring one of the most special bullrings in all Andalucía. Some sources state that it was built in the 18th century , therefore making it one of the oldest in Spain.

These are some of the places not to be missed if you visit Villaluenga del Rosario, the smallest village in the province of Cadiz, which is on the White Villages Route.