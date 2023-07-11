Two caught in La Línea with 200 packs of contraband cigarettes on paddle surfboards After paddling from Gibraltar, the pair threw the backpacks to a third person waiting on the shore

Guardia Civil officers from La Línea de la Concepción (Cadiz) have seized 200 packets of contraband tobacco transported on paddle surfboards by two people, who have been reported for the administrative offence of smuggling.

The events took place on the western side of the town of La Línea when the officers, assigned to the investigation and prevention of activities related to tobacco smuggling, detected two people paddling on surfboards from Gibraltar, said the force in a statement.

The officers observed that the pair were carrying two backpacks on their boards and that, after approaching the coast, they threw them to another person who was waiting on the shore.

The receiver of the goods was intercepted when he was leaving on a moped and, on searching the backpacks, 200 packets of smuggled cigarettes were found inside.

Given the refusal of the paddle surfers to approach land, the officers called for the support of the Provincial Maritime Service of Algeciras for their identification. They have been reported for the administrative offence of smuggling and the tobacco and the boards have been seized.