Company recommends Malaga and Cadiz for living while working from home: &#039;It offers sunny days all year round&#039;
Lifestyle

Company recommends Malaga and Cadiz for living while working from home: 'It offers sunny days all year round'

Sotogrande is perfectly located, surrounded by all the charms of the province of Cadiz

L.V.

Friday, 23 May 2025, 18:13

The Nomad Capitalist portal - a company specialising in international mobility - has published a list outlining the best Spanish towns for digital nomads or for people who can work from home. First is Malaga, followed by Sotogrande - a residential area in the province of Cadiz.

Sotogrande is part of the San Roque municipality, in the Campo de Gibraltar district. It has gradually become the favourite holiday destination for many celebrities and people with high income who seek exclusivity in a unique environment.

It is perfectly located, surrounded by all the charms of the province of Cadiz: places to practice sport, nature in its purest form and some of the most spectacular beaches in the province.

To speak of Sotogrande is to speak of sophistication and socialite. But beyond the gossip that melts the heart, this area hides charming corners and offers endless entertainment options for the whole family.

Created in 1962 by Joseph McMicking, Sotogrande urbanisation is considered the best private resort in Europe. It is equipped with elite sports facilities and a wide range of hotels.

This is the complete list:

-Malaga

-Sotogrande (Cadiz)

-Madrid

-Barcelona

-Sevilla

-Valencia

-San Sebastian

-Granada

-Bilbao

-Ibiza

-Zaragoza

Working from home

Working from home is no longer just a fad, but an increasingly common and accepted way of working.

The Covid-19 pandemic consolidated this trend, demonstrating that it is possible to work from home or from a place other than the office, as long as certain requirements are met and workers' rights are respected.

According to Decree 28/2020, working outside the office is described as "the form of work organisation or work activity performed at the worker's home or at a place chosen by the worker, during the whole working day, on a regular basis".

In addition, the vehicle through which this work is carried out is the technological media. In order for work to fall in this category, at least 30 % of the monthly working time must be spent under the conditions described above.

