This is the virgin beach in the south of Spain that enjoys protected 'natural monument' status

La Voz de Cádiz Cadiz Sunday, 7 April 2024, 08:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Punta del Boquerón is an idyllic and little-known enclave located in the Bay of Cadiz Natural Park. It is an unspoilt beach that can be reached on foot from Cadiz city and is distinctive for its ecosystem of dunes and marshes.

Punta del Boquerón, covering an area of 74.53 hectares, was declared a Natural Monument in 2003. It is an area of mixed typology with different elements of interest including its geology, how local culture interacts with the nature there, especially living organisms.

The islet, which belongs to San Fernando , has a really interesting geographical feature in that the landmass sticks out into the sea in the shape of a sandy arrowhead.

It should be noted that the Junta de Andalucía limits free access for boats to Punta del Boquerón during the summer season, as stated in an official government bulletin (BOJA) as this natural monument needs protecting.

Punta del Boquerón as viewed from Sancti Petri. SUR

However, visiting the islet is not out of the question provided certain conditions are met. You can download the form HERE to request the aforementioned authorisation, which must be signed and sent to the following email address: aut.desembarco.pbisp.csmaea@juntadeandalucia.es