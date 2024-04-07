Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Aerial view of Punta del Boqueron. SUR
This is the virgin beach in the south of Spain that enjoys protected &#039;natural monument&#039; status
Nature

This is the virgin beach in the south of Spain that enjoys protected 'natural monument' status

This islet is idyllic place that really stands out for its unspoilt beaches and unique environment of dunes and marshes. Access is restricted during the summer season to preserve its beauty

La Voz de Cádiz

Cadiz

Sunday, 7 April 2024, 08:14

Compartir

The Punta del Boquerón is an idyllic and little-known enclave located in the Bay of Cadiz Natural Park. It is an unspoilt beach that can be reached on foot from Cadiz city and is distinctive for its ecosystem of dunes and marshes.

Punta del Boquerón, covering an area of 74.53 hectares, was declared a Natural Monument in 2003. It is an area of mixed typology with different elements of interest including its geology, how local culture interacts with the nature there, especially living organisms.

The islet, which belongs to San Fernando , has a really interesting geographical feature in that the landmass sticks out into the sea in the shape of a sandy arrowhead.

It should be noted that the Junta de Andalucía limits free access for boats to Punta del Boquerón during the summer season, as stated in an official government bulletin (BOJA) as this natural monument needs protecting.

Punta del Boquerón as viewed from Sancti Petri.
Punta del Boquerón as viewed from Sancti Petri. SUR

However, visiting the islet is not out of the question provided certain conditions are met. You can download the form HERE to request the aforementioned authorisation, which must be signed and sent to the following email address: aut.desembarco.pbisp.csmaea@juntadeandalucia.es

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fuengirola becomes better connected after joining local travel consortium
  2. 2 Sabor a Málaga foodie market makes debut appearance in Benalmádena
  3. 3 A chance to visit the Malaga waterfalls that sparkle after the first spring rains
  4. 4 Fuengirola neighbourhood to welcome spring with colourful street party
  5. 5 Brave toddler loses cancer battle after specialist treatment he was receiving in Spain stopped working
  6. 6 Annual period to complete tax returns in Spain opens until 1 July
  7. 7 Former Spanish football boss arrested in corruption inquiry on flying into Madrid
  8. 8 Sun Princess is welcomed on its inaugural cruise call to Gibraltar
  9. 9 Afternoon of art, crafts and music at Alhaurín el Grande spring fair
  10. 10 Kingsway Tunnel celebrates 1st birthday

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad