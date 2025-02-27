The Cadiz beach that transports you to Puerto Rico

La Voz Thursday, 27 February 2025, 19:58 Compartir

What if someone told you that you could transport to the paradise of Puerto Rico by lying on a beach in Cadiz? The Caribbean country is a true dream, with its extraordinary beaches, impressive biodiversity and culture, where salsa and reggaeton play a major role. However, it is also quite far from Europe and flights are generally expensive.

Fortunately, it is not necessary to get on a plane to enjoy the charms of Puerto Rico, as in the province of Cadiz there is a beach with similar characteristics that will take your breath away at a lower cost.

The beach in Cadiz that looks like Puerto Rico

Between Playa del Palmar and Faro de Trafalgar is Zahora - a residential area belonging to the town of Barbate. The enclave has an extraordinary beach that doesn't envy the beaches of Puerto Rico.

Playa de Zahora has fine golden sand and crystal-clear waters. It is surrounded by an extensive area of vegetation and groves of palm trees, which gives it a very Caribbean feel. Another characteristic of the beach is its fantastic atmosphere, as it houses a large number of bars and 'chiringuitos' (beach bars that offer food and drinks), that often have live music and performances.

In a video posted by @la_kombi_perfecta on TikTok, you can see some images of this paradisiacal beach that is considered to be 'El Caribe Gaditano' ('Cadiz's Caribbean'). "One of the most beautiful beaches in Cadiz. Fine sand and turquoise waters. This quiet corner with huts, palm trees and live music by the sea recreates a Caribbean scene," the video description states.

What to do at Zahora beach

Zahora beach is an ideal place to enjoy a relaxed atmosphere - the perfect recommendation for people looking to escape from mass tourism. It is also the ideal place to enjoy a peaceful swim, as the sea is very calm and the waves are moderate.

Something else that gives the beach such an advantage are the gorgeous sunsets, ranked among the best on the coast of Cadiz. The area also has a large number of bars and restaurants, where you can sample the typical gastronomy of Cadiz and enjoy a lively atmosphere.