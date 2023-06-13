These are the glamping offerings in Cadiz that are among the best in Spain this summer

La Voz Cadiz Compartir Copiar enlace

Glamping, a recently coined word that combines the concepts of camping and glamour, has become an excellent option for holidaymakers seeking a different type of accommodation in the Andalusian province of Cadiz. They allow you to keep in touch with nature and at the same time enjoy services and comforts that are not found in campsites, also opting for design and obviously at a higher cost.

In Cadiz camping has always been something of a tradition and one of the favourite destinations in Andalucía. In particular, its beaches offer a very varied and sustainable range of accommodation for those customers who are fleeing from the bricks and mortar of the cities and residential developments

Traveler magazine, a leader in the specialised travel press sector, has drawn up a ranking of the best glampings in Spain. Two of them are located in Cadiz province, plus a 'franchise' that also offers options on the beaches of Cadiz and further inland.

Teacampa, Tarifa

This wonderful glamping is located in Punta Paloma, in Tarifa, one of the beaches of Tarifa, very close to Valdevaqueros and Bolonia. It is a sustainable project that was born amongst the trees of the La Paloma campsite. It has more than 50 Canadian tents, with six different designs and types: Tamaral, Almoraima, Breña, Algaida, Pinsapar and Sauceda. As can be seen in the names, there is a nod to the province of Cadiz and to outstanding natural enclaves in the area.

Camping Conil

The Conil campsite also has glampings and bungalows to offer more comfort to holidaymakers and services in addition to those already available at the campsite. The 'cottage' tent, new this season, stands out.

The campsite has a restaurant and swimming pool and is 100% pet friendly, so you can travel with your four-legged friend. It is very close to the town and therefore to its beach, as well as being between La Barrosa and El Palmar.

Kampaoh

Kampaoh is synonymous with prestige and quality and has offerings in eleven provinces throughout Spain. In Cadiz it has six campsites in different locations: Arcos and Grazalema in the Sierra, Benalup-Casas Biejas (Wakana), and Vejer (El Palmar), Los Caños de Meca (Trafalgar) and Valdevaqueros (Tarifa).

Its tents have space for up to 6 people, cleaning service, towels and even a fridge. A great option to forget about loading your vehicle with belongings and having to carry your tent on your back.