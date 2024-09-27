Why is this small whitewashed town considered the 'sweetest' in the whole of Andalucía?

La Voz Cadiz Friday, 27 September 2024, 11:15 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The white villages and small towns of Cadiz province are well known throughout the Andalucía region in the south of Spain. There are a series of municipalities that can be found throughout the Sierra de Grazalema natural park and surrounding areas. They are characterised by their beauty, their picturesque appearance and, above all, their whitewashed buildings - hence being called the 'pueblos blancos'.

One of these pueblos is Prado del Rey, located in the northeast of Cadiz province. It is a small municipality with just over 5,500 inhabitants that is well known nationally for one very curious trait. As well as being a very popular tourist attraction, this Cadiz municipality could be considered as the 'sweetest' pueblo in Andalucía.

Why is it the sweetest pueblo?

Prado del Rey is well known throughout the province for its great tradition in honey production, to the point of being one of the main producers of this sweet treat at both provincial and regional level. In fact, it is considered as "the town of honey" for being one of the towns with the highest number of beekeepers per inhabitant in all Andalucía.

This is possible due to the specific characteristics of Prado del Rey. The municipality is surrounded by a natural environment with favourable conditions and a climate that allows the development of a wide variety of melliferous plants and flowers of all kinds, such as rosemary, thyme and rockrose. These contribute to the proliferation of bees and also give honey a very characteristic and much-desired flavour.

All the facts

Prado del Rey is home to 30,000 of the 60,000 beehives in the whole province. In this town alone they produce 70% of the honey distributed in Cadiz and this sector plays a fundamental role in the municipality's economy. Some 40 families make their living directly from honey.

The beekeeping fair

Every autumn the town council and the beekeeping association of Andalucía organise the apiculture fair of the Sierra de Cádiz. At this event, the area's beekeepers come together to exhibit their products and preparations, take part in different activities and discuss issues of interest to the beekeeping industry. Visitors can also sample honey and different dishes made with this product.

It is a fair of great interest for the industry and for all those who are passionate about honey. It also serves as a tourist attraction for those interested in visiting Prado del Rey. This year's event, which will be the eighth, will be held from 22 to 24 November at the town's main showground.