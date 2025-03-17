Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A luxurious, but not ostentatious, property that has been designed to go unnoticed amid nature. idealista
Luxurious mansion &#039;hidden&#039; in the south of Spain on sale for a cool nine million euros
Property

Luxurious mansion 'hidden' in the south of Spain on sale for a cool nine million euros

This villa in Cadiz province has more bathrooms than days of the week to ensure there will be no fights over the morning ablutions

M. Landeta

Cadiz

Monday, 17 March 2025, 13:36

If you have ever dreamed of waking up surrounded by a cork oak forest, going out to play golf in Valderrama and coming home to a choice of two swimming pools, sauna or gym, we have news for you: this dream costs 8.8 million euros and is for sale.

Located in Sotogrande Alto, this spectacular, detached villa has more space than many boutique hotels: 1,742 m² built on a plot of land measuring 4,047 m² in total. To make sure you're not short of space, there are eight bedrooms (each with its own bathroom and lounging space), plus more guest bathrooms, making a total of 12 bathrooms. Yes, you read that right: 12 bathrooms. So there will never be any queues, even at Christmas.

Luxury, nature and comfort in equal parts

This property, advertised on idealista.com, not only stands out for its size, but also for its amenities. If you grow tired of the 11-metre outdoor pool, you can always opt for the heated pool in the wellness area, which also includes a gym and sauna. All lit with a circadian system that adjusts the light accordingly so that your body and mind live in perfect harmony.

Of course, comfort is not at odds with efficiency: the villa has electric heating, energy certification A and its interior is adapted for people with reduced mobility. It also has a storage facility, fitted wardrobes and 24-hour security as it is within a gated community.

Sotogrande: an exclusive location

For those who don't know the location, Sotogrande is not just about luxury and golf. It is an enclave where the Mediterranean lifestyle blends with the best of exclusivity. Here you can start your day sailing in the marina, play an 18-hole round of golf on one of the most prestigious courses in Europe and finish the day with dinner by the sea.

If you have 8.8 million euros (+ IVA sales tax) to spare and are looking for an oasis of tranquillity and exclusivity, this villa in Sotogrande Alto could be your next home. Or, at least, the perfect place to invite your friends over without worrying about who uses the bathroom first.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A little-known treasure in the heart of Andalucía
  2. 2 Ronda to Marbella road expected to be totally out of action until at least August
  3. 3 Site confirmed for eastern Costa del Sol desalination plant
  4. 4 The number of British and Ukrainian residents continues to grow
  5. 5 From Vanuatu to Benin: the most unusual nationalities living in Marbella
  6. 6 Early onslaught catches Malaga CF cold in crazy bottom-of-the-table clash
  7. 7 Costa gets ready to welcome the Apostle of Ireland
  8. 8 The Lorings: A Malaga family with UK and Irish roots
  9. 9 Malaga all set for its leading role in Spanish-language film
  10. 10 The value of a road

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Luxurious mansion 'hidden' in the south of Spain on sale for a cool nine million euros