Luxurious mansion 'hidden' in the south of Spain on sale for a cool nine million euros

M. Landeta Cadiz Monday, 17 March 2025, 13:36

If you have ever dreamed of waking up surrounded by a cork oak forest, going out to play golf in Valderrama and coming home to a choice of two swimming pools, sauna or gym, we have news for you: this dream costs 8.8 million euros and is for sale.

Located in Sotogrande Alto, this spectacular, detached villa has more space than many boutique hotels: 1,742 m² built on a plot of land measuring 4,047 m² in total. To make sure you're not short of space, there are eight bedrooms (each with its own bathroom and lounging space), plus more guest bathrooms, making a total of 12 bathrooms. Yes, you read that right: 12 bathrooms. So there will never be any queues, even at Christmas.

Luxury, nature and comfort in equal parts

This property, advertised on idealista.com, not only stands out for its size, but also for its amenities. If you grow tired of the 11-metre outdoor pool, you can always opt for the heated pool in the wellness area, which also includes a gym and sauna. All lit with a circadian system that adjusts the light accordingly so that your body and mind live in perfect harmony.

Of course, comfort is not at odds with efficiency: the villa has electric heating, energy certification A and its interior is adapted for people with reduced mobility. It also has a storage facility, fitted wardrobes and 24-hour security as it is within a gated community.

Sotogrande: an exclusive location

For those who don't know the location, Sotogrande is not just about luxury and golf. It is an enclave where the Mediterranean lifestyle blends with the best of exclusivity. Here you can start your day sailing in the marina, play an 18-hole round of golf on one of the most prestigious courses in Europe and finish the day with dinner by the sea.

If you have 8.8 million euros (+ IVA sales tax) to spare and are looking for an oasis of tranquillity and exclusivity, this villa in Sotogrande Alto could be your next home. Or, at least, the perfect place to invite your friends over without worrying about who uses the bathroom first.