The coolest hotel on the Cadiz coastline according to The Times is ...?

La Voz de Cádiz Los Caños Friday, 17 May 2024, 20:15

The Times has recently published a guide to some of the coolest hotels (specifically 'The 22 coolest Spanish beach hotels'). They are located in places that stand out for their exclusivity, elegance and peacefulness. In the case of Cadiz, The Times' list has highlighted Hotel Madreselva in Los Caños de Meca.

The British newspaper's description reads: "Between dense pine forests and the wild Atlantic coast, the Hotel Madreselva is the very definition of an ideal Andalusian holiday fantasy. Stylish but pretension-free, and surprisingly affordable, the 18 rooms of this hacienda-style hotel surround a verdant courtyard filled with palms. The magnificent white -sandbeach at Caños de Meca stretches as far as the eye can see. Popular with surfers, hippies and sun chasers, most of the beaches in this part of Spain are so big and unspoilt that they never get busy, even in peak season."

A perfect escape from the daily grind

This hotel is a small oasis of tranquillity immersed in the spectacular Natural Park of La Breña y Marismas de Barbate. All 18 double rooms and the two-bedroom family suite are en-suite, with air conditioning and a small, private terrace ideal for reading, relaxing or storing surfing gear.

The buffet breakfast is mediterranean style prepared with top quality products. It also has a private swimming pool and its own car park. It is located in the heart of Los Caños de Meca, 50 metres from the beach.