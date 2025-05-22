The dreamy hiking trail in Cadiz that runs between cliffs and incredible beaches

L.V. CADIZ Thursday, 22 May 2025, 19:41 Compartir

Some hiking trails are just really easy on the eyes. This is just such a one, located in the Parque Natural de La Breña y Marismas del Barbate in the attractive and much-visited province of Cadiz, and it is considered a hidden gem of southern Spain.

The trail is called the Sendero del Acantilado. One of the most spectacular views of La Breña y Marismas del Barbate Natural Park can be found on this path, right where it links the two beaches of Hierbabuena and Los Caños de Meca.

The Tajo or Barbate cliff is a splendid example of the forces of nature, in this case the sea's erosion of the mainland. The cliff rises to just over 100 metres above sea level, right by the Tajo tower, a beacon built back in the 16th century.

The route runs over a large system of dunes that were separated from sea level by geological processes . On these sands the locals planted stone pines to prevent sand movement, thereby also yielding the star product of this natural park: pine nuts for culinary use.

Sendero del Acantilado (cliff path) Length: 7 km

Duration: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Difficulty: Low

Numerous species of birds use the cliff for nesting , so it is not unusual to find yellow-legged or herring gulls, doves or jackdaws and other small birds. Peregrine falcons can also be sighted. Along the pine forest you can see one of the best clusters of maritime junipers left on the Cadiz coastline. The water springs or channels ("caños") that emerge from this vegetation are another factor that help create small places of shelter for wildlife.

The trail can be walked from either direction, with the Torre del Tajo (Tagus Tower) as an intermediate landmark with its impressive, panoramic views.

Both from land and sea, the cliff is one of the most emblematic landmarks of this Natural Park. The cliff face, with a drop of over 100 metres, is constantly shaped by the effects of the open sea and the easterly wind, which have created numerous shelters and hollows, turning it into a privileged aviary overlooking the sea.

In the middle of the route, the 16th-century Torre Vigía del Tajo offers us the opportunity to discover the historical heritage of this natural space alongside the surrounding flora, of which special mention should be given to some of the best-preserved (except for Doñana's) maritime juniper (Juniperus oxycedrus).

We continue the walk through the young pine forest of La Breña, whose sole purpose over the years was to stem the advance of sand and increase soil moisture, thereby producing this park's star crop: pine nuts. Plants such as lavender, rosemary and wild honeysuckle add pleasant scents to our stroll.

Finally, the descent towards Los Caños de Meca, another spectacle for our eyes. In the background is the Tómbolo de Trafalgar, a sand bar that joins the island to the mainland, the result of the clashing currents of the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, and which is listed as a natural monument.