'Big Three' arrested in major Costa del Sol drug trafficking operation

M. Almagro / La Voz Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 15:58

Spain's National Police have arrested three people in connection with drug trafficking on the Costa del Sol who they have described as the 'Big Three' of the Strait of Gibraltar. The investigation started over a year ago and since then 25 people have been arrested.

Among those arrested are a Guardia Civil officer and his brother, who, according to officers, were 'key players' providing cover for the organisation.

Operation Templario has broken up three groups based in Ceuta, which operated along the Costa del Sol and the Strait of Gibraltar. They used high-speed boats and storage points that were located in different locations.

The investigation began in August 2023 and since then a total of twenty homes have been raided have been carried out in Marbella, Fuengirola, Estepona, Algeciras and Ceuta. A tonne of hashish and approximately 500,000 euros, among other effects, have been seized.

According to police sources the organisation was led by the 'Big Three' who had significant resources, meaning when they were not operating, they made their narco-boats available to other smaller networks.

One of those identified as the ringleaders allegedly had the collaboration of his brother, a Guardia Civil officer in the Strait of Gibraltar, who has also been arrested on money laundering charges. The operation is still ongoing and further arrests are not ruled out.