These are the 30 best beaches in Andalucía's Cadiz province, according to Condé Nast's Traveler magazine

Travel
Sections
Highlight
Travel
La Voz
Cadiz
Monday, 6 May 2024, 18:16
Compartir
The province of Cadiz in the Andalucía region of southern Spain has 285 kilometres of coastline, from Sanlúcar de Barrameda to Sotogrande, in San Roque. There are around a hundred beaches and there would be loads more if we were to mention all those little coves that have no name. The main characteristic of the Cadiz coastline is its fine, golden sands that, together with the cool, turquoise waters, make up a picture-perfect scene. They are beaches to delight all the senses.
Condé Nast's Traveler magazine, a benchmark in the sector, has compiled a list of the 30 best beaches in Cadiz. It includes the northwest coast, with the long, sandy beaches of Chipiona, Sanlúcar and Rota, passing through the Bay of Cadiz, then stopping along the Costa de la Luz from Chiclana to Tarifa and on to the Mediterranean beaches of La Línea, Algeciras and Sotogrande.
Here is the full list......
Clifftops of La Breña Natural Park: the best coves in Cadiz
Playa de los Alemanes
Los Lances beach (near Tarifa): windsurfing and kite-surfing paradise
Playa de Roche: a beach near Conil de la Frontera
Calas de Roche: beach coves near Conil de la Frontera
Playa de la Ballena (Whale Beach)
El Palmar: an immense paradise of fine sand
Playa de Valdevaqueros (near Tarifa)
Caños de Meca
Playa de la Pequeña Lulú: like Barbate beach, but laid bare, less touristy
Playa del faro de Trafalgar: the beach with the famous lighthouse - lots of light and beauty with memories of great bravery
Playa del Pirata (no pirates there nowadays)
Playa de Bolonia: with its famous dune and the Roman city of Baelo Claudia facing the beach
Playa La Fontanilla
Playa de Santa María (Cadiz city): with views of the cathedral
La Alcaidesa
Punta Paloma (near Tarifa)
La Media Legua: the beach for horse-racing
Cala Sardina: with good views towards Morocco
Playa de la Cortadura (Cadiz): a strip of sand dunes with walkways
La Caleta (Cadiz): sandwiched between two castles
Playa de la Muralla: a sheltered beach within the bay of Puerto de Santa María
Cala del Aceite (Conil): a family-friendly and accessible cove
La Barrosa: Chiclana's great sandy beach area
Playa de Camposoto: a military past amid unspoilt dunes
Playa de la Mangueta: dunes between farmed land
Playa de El Cañuelo: emerald-coloured waters
Cala Encendida: rocks that have turned orange with the sun
Playa de Sotogrande: exclusive and residential
Playa de Santa Catalina in El Puerto: for a taste of nature..... and wine
Cadiz is one of the Spanish provinces with the highest, year-on-year tally of blue flags for its beaches.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.