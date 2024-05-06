These are the 30 best beaches in Andalucía's Cadiz province, according to Condé Nast's Traveler magazine

La Voz Cadiz Monday, 6 May 2024, 18:16 Compartir Copiar enlace

The province of Cadiz in the Andalucía region of southern Spain has 285 kilometres of coastline, from Sanlúcar de Barrameda to Sotogrande, in San Roque. There are around a hundred beaches and there would be loads more if we were to mention all those little coves that have no name. The main characteristic of the Cadiz coastline is its fine, golden sands that, together with the cool, turquoise waters, make up a picture-perfect scene. They are beaches to delight all the senses.

Condé Nast's Traveler magazine, a benchmark in the sector, has compiled a list of the 30 best beaches in Cadiz. It includes the northwest coast, with the long, sandy beaches of Chipiona, Sanlúcar and Rota, passing through the Bay of Cadiz, then stopping along the Costa de la Luz from Chiclana to Tarifa and on to the Mediterranean beaches of La Línea, Algeciras and Sotogrande.

Here is the full list......

The 30 best beaches in Cadiz Clifftops of La Breña Natural Park: the best coves in Cadiz

Playa de los Alemanes

Los Lances beach (near Tarifa): windsurfing and kite-surfing paradise

Playa de Roche: a beach near Conil de la Frontera

Calas de Roche: beach coves near Conil de la Frontera

Playa de la Ballena (Whale Beach)

El Palmar: an immense paradise of fine sand

Playa de Valdevaqueros (near Tarifa)

Caños de Meca

Playa de la Pequeña Lulú: like Barbate beach, but laid bare, less touristy

Playa del faro de Trafalgar: the beach with the famous lighthouse - lots of light and beauty with memories of great bravery

Playa del Pirata (no pirates there nowadays)

Playa de Bolonia: with its famous dune and the Roman city of Baelo Claudia facing the beach

Playa La Fontanilla

Playa de Santa María (Cadiz city): with views of the cathedral

La Alcaidesa

Punta Paloma (near Tarifa)

La Media Legua: the beach for horse-racing

Cala Sardina: with good views towards Morocco

Playa de la Cortadura (Cadiz): a strip of sand dunes with walkways

La Caleta (Cadiz): sandwiched between two castles

Playa de la Muralla: a sheltered beach within the bay of Puerto de Santa María

Cala del Aceite (Conil): a family-friendly and accessible cove

La Barrosa: Chiclana's great sandy beach area

Playa de Camposoto: a military past amid unspoilt dunes

Playa de la Mangueta: dunes between farmed land

Playa de El Cañuelo: emerald-coloured waters

Cala Encendida: rocks that have turned orange with the sun

Playa de Sotogrande: exclusive and residential

Playa de Santa Catalina in El Puerto: for a taste of nature..... and wine

Cadiz is one of the Spanish provinces with the highest, year-on-year tally of blue flags for its beaches.