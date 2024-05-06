Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

These are the 30 best beaches in Andalucía's Cadiz province, according to Condé Nast's Traveler magazine

The luxury and lifestyle travel publication has drawn up its own ranking of the best beaches in the area, ready for summer

La Voz

Cadiz

Monday, 6 May 2024, 18:16

The province of Cadiz in the Andalucía region of southern Spain has 285 kilometres of coastline, from Sanlúcar de Barrameda to Sotogrande, in San Roque. There are around a hundred beaches and there would be loads more if we were to mention all those little coves that have no name. The main characteristic of the Cadiz coastline is its fine, golden sands that, together with the cool, turquoise waters, make up a picture-perfect scene. They are beaches to delight all the senses.

Condé Nast's Traveler magazine, a benchmark in the sector, has compiled a list of the 30 best beaches in Cadiz. It includes the northwest coast, with the long, sandy beaches of Chipiona, Sanlúcar and Rota, passing through the Bay of Cadiz, then stopping along the Costa de la Luz from Chiclana to Tarifa and on to the Mediterranean beaches of La Línea, Algeciras and Sotogrande.

Here is the full list......

The 30 best beaches in Cadiz

  • Clifftops of La Breña Natural Park: the best coves in Cadiz

  • Playa de los Alemanes

  • Los Lances beach (near Tarifa): windsurfing and kite-surfing paradise

  • Playa de Roche: a beach near Conil de la Frontera

  • Calas de Roche: beach coves near Conil de la Frontera

  • Playa de la Ballena (Whale Beach)

  • El Palmar: an immense paradise of fine sand

  • Playa de Valdevaqueros (near Tarifa)

  • Caños de Meca

  • Playa de la Pequeña Lulú: like Barbate beach, but laid bare, less touristy

  • Playa del faro de Trafalgar: the beach with the famous lighthouse - lots of light and beauty with memories of great bravery

  • Playa del Pirata (no pirates there nowadays)

  • Playa de Bolonia: with its famous dune and the Roman city of Baelo Claudia facing the beach

  • Playa La Fontanilla

  • Playa de Santa María (Cadiz city): with views of the cathedral

  • La Alcaidesa

  • Punta Paloma (near Tarifa)

  • La Media Legua: the beach for horse-racing

  • Cala Sardina: with good views towards Morocco

  • Playa de la Cortadura (Cadiz): a strip of sand dunes with walkways

  • La Caleta (Cadiz): sandwiched between two castles

  • Playa de la Muralla: a sheltered beach within the bay of Puerto de Santa María

  • Cala del Aceite (Conil): a family-friendly and accessible cove

  • La Barrosa: Chiclana's great sandy beach area

  • Playa de Camposoto: a military past amid unspoilt dunes

  • Playa de la Mangueta: dunes between farmed land

  • Playa de El Cañuelo: emerald-coloured waters

  • Cala Encendida: rocks that have turned orange with the sun

  • Playa de Sotogrande: exclusive and residential

  • Playa de Santa Catalina in El Puerto: for a taste of nature..... and wine

Cadiz is one of the Spanish provinces with the highest, year-on-year tally of blue flags for its beaches.

