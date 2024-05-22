Cadiz province's most popular beaches are gearing up for the summer season

Juan Zaldívar Cadiz Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 21:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

Thankfully 2024 has started with good tourist numbers for El Puerto de Santa María in Andalucía's Cadiz province. The latest report from Spain's INE (national statistics Institute) reveals that more than 100,000 tourists visited the town during the first three months of the year, some 10,260 more than in 2023 and around 10% of them from overseas.

El Puerto leads the province on visitor numbers. According to INE data, El Puerto is ahead of Chiclana (31,456), Rota (27,555), Sanlúcar (24,486), Conil (17,172), Tarifa (17,035), San Roque (16,856) and Barbate (14,104) for the first quarter of 2024. This augurs well for the summer season.

Already in the middle of May and the arrival of the first holidaymakers from inland Andalucía, looking to enjoy the warmth and good weather that the fifth month of the year often brings to the Cadiz coast, is beginning to be seen on the horizon. Once Motorada (a major motorbike weekend event at the end of April) was over, the beaches, which are now enjoying more bathers, were given the go-ahead to gear up for summer.

The start of summer season is 1 June and the main attraction for El Puerto de Santa María is its beaches. Therefore, the town hall is now preparing for the arrival of that moment.

The first event planned to hit El Puerto's beaches was recently presented by the deputy mayor (responsible for trade and festivities), David Calleja, together with events management company Itálica Eventos. This will be the Mercado de las Noches de San Juan, an open-air market along the Paseo Marítimo de Valdelagrana (the promenade to Valdelagrana beach) from Friday 21st to Sunday 23rd June. The market stalls will be decorated Ibiza style, and the organisers expect a large number of stalls, around 25 to 30. Running alongside the street market will be an extensive programme of lively shows, culminating in the traditional San Juan bonfire on the night of Sunday 23 June, the eve of the saints day for San Juan (St. John). Representatives from the police force, environmental protection and local businesses will soon be meeting to co-ordinate the safety and security arrangements both on the beach and on the Paseo Marítimo. CivilProtection volunteers and the firebrigade will attend to the actual bonfire to monitor safety procedures and will remain until the bonfire is extinguished to ensure maximum protection.

What's new for this summer is that the beaches of El Puerto de Santa María will not have showers or footbaths due to the ongoing drought situation. The council has already carried out the cleaning and installation of most of the services on its beaches for the summer, but there will be no water service to comply with the Bando Municipal (municipal order) to alleviate the current drought situation until any new guidelines are issued by the regional Junta de Andalucía government in consultation with the regional water consortium.

Another of the most talked about, new features for the beaches this summer in El Puerto is the beach for dogs, as confirmed by the mayor Germán Beardo. This summer, when peak season starts, El Puerto will have its first beach exclusively for dogs at the far end of El Aculadero, after much to-ing and fro-ing to secure this area for dogs and their owners alike. The dog beach will be ready for 1 June, in response to constant requests from many residents, complete with all the necessary services and facilities.

Hot off the press to help with summer preparations is the news that El Puerto already has made the official list of the Blue Flags awarded for summer 2024 in Spain. The list confirms blue flags for the following beaches: Valdelagrana, La Puntilla, Santa Catalina (Vistahermosa-Las Redes section), Fuentebravía and the Puerto Sherry Marina, which has been added for another year. A different award goes to the Centro de Educación Ambiental y Actividades en La Naturaleza Coto de la Isleta. This educational, environmental and outdoor activity centre will again receive the seal as a Centro Azul 2024. The Blue Flag award really helps the beaches of El Puerto stand out as excellent, reinforcing the attraction of the town to tourists.

Even so, there is still an unknown that worries many locals, and that is the situation of Fuentebravía beach. Despite the Blue Flag award, bathing is still prohibited. The ban has been in place since the beginning of April this year. The cause corresponds to a breakdown located in the pumping station in the area. It is hoped that by the start of the summer season everything will be back to normal in that location.