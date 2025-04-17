Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Barbate&#039;s new tuna-crocodile provokes laughter and comments on social media: &#039;What sort of work of art is this?&#039;
Society

Barbate's new tuna-crocodile provokes laughter and comments on social media: 'What sort of work of art is this?'

The sculpture that accompanies the town letters at the Cadiz province beach send residents into playful mockery

J. M. A.

Cádiz

Thursday, 17 April 2025, 13:45

A new 'sculpture' has attracted a lot of attention from the residents of the Cadiz province town of Barbate. With the unveiling of the town's new letters on the Paseo Marítimo, people have pointed that the supposedly 'tuna' fish statue looks more like a crocodile.

The debate, which has taken the stage on social media, as it usually happens in such cases, becomes even more amusing when one considers that the town hall described the statue as a new addition "to the beautification of the urban environment", in stark contrast to residents' comments.

The design is not quite right, according to Barbate locals. The lettering is supposed to be resting on the back of a tuna (the symbol of Barbate), but the animal has ended up resembling a crocodile more than a fish.

Residents have jokingly pointed out the discrepancy: "The first time I saw it I thought: Now what's a crocodile doing on the promenade?", "Tuna made 'al tuntún' [randomly]," "What sort of work of art is this, kiddo?", "Where's the Seprona [nature and environment protection unit of the police] when you need them?".

What usually happens in such situations is that people eventually become fond of the silliness of it...

but will they this time?

