Ten-year-old boy dies after falling into swimming pool during school trip in Spain
112 incident

The incident happened last Wednesday, but the child died in hospital at the weekend

Europa Press

Cadiz

Monday, 26 May 2025, 09:37

A ten-year-old boy died on Saturday in a hospital in southern Spain after being rescued from a swimming pool in the Cadiz province municipality of Arcos de la Frontera last Wednesday.

The Junta de Andalucía has expressed its condolences for the death of the school pupil, who was on an excursion when the accident happened.

Likewise, the regional government delegate, Isabel Paredes, has contacted the school authorities to personally convey her condolences, as well as offer the support of the educational department to the family of the child, the teaching staff and the entire educational community at this difficult time.

"From the Delegation, at this time of grief, we would like to express our deepest condolences to all those who are part of the educational community of Colegio Argantonio, as well as our sincere support for such a painful loss," she said.

