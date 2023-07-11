Tarifa harbour fish market and ice factory to be powered by rooftop solar energy plant

La Voz Cadiz Compartir Copiar enlace

The wholesale fish market in Tarifa habour is to become the first in Andalucía to be powered by solar energy. The organisation that manages the fish market in Tarifa harbour, Organización de Productores Pesqueros Artesanales del Estrecho (OPP78), has now completed the installation of a rooftop solar plant on the building.

The project has received prior approval from the Bay of Algeciras port authority (APBA), which promotes this type of installation as part of its green strategy.

OPP78's investment in the project amounted to 58,629 euros (excluding VAT), and this has been financed by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) and the Andalusian regional government, according to OPP78 in a press statement.

The plant has a power of 65 kWp (105,376.80 kWh), which will make it possible to store the excess energy generated during the day to supply the busiest hours during the night and optimise the energy consumption of both the fish market and the ice factory annexed to it.

The main objective of this project is to enable the fish market building to be self-sufficient in electricity supply. In addition to the energy savings, the photovoltaic plant will feed surplus energy into the grid, thus contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions and the sustainability of the port of Tarifa.

A total of 104 solar panels have been installed on the roof of the building, perfectly integrated visually into the characteristic tiled roof.