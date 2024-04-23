These are the top six picks of the prettiest villages in Spain to visit this coming 1 May public holiday

La Voz Cadiz Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 18:30 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The 1 May public holiday in Spain is fast approaching and what better way to escape from the daily grind than discovering new places, some of which are not so far from home. To this end, the association behind the list of Asociación Los Pueblos más Bonitos de España (the most beautiful villages in Spain) that promotes the great value to be found in the 116 most delightful villages in the country, has suggested six villages to visit over the Labour Day holiday period.

Castellar de la Frontera (Cadiz)

With its spectacular castle keeping watch from above, a 12th century Nasrid fortress, and a history steeped in Moorish origins, Castellar de la Frontera will not leave you feeling indifferent if you visit.

Surrounded by nature, let yourself fall in love with its whitewashed houses full of colour, its exquisite floral decorations and make sure you visit the Baroque-style Church of the Divine Saviour or the Convent of San Miguel de la Almoraima. Lovers of hiking in and around the nearby hamlet of La Almoraima will find a unique location where they can also enjoy horse-riding, cycling or bird-watching.

Comillas (Cantabria)

Comillas is a very typical example of the small towns in Cantabria and also one of the most interesting from an architectural point of view. It is home to some of the most important modernist buildings in Cantabria: the Sobrellano Palace and its Pantheon Chapel, the Pontifical University and, of course, El Capricho by the brilliant Catalan architect Gaudí , a must-see if you go to Comillas.

It is also worth mentioning the beautiful beach there, which offers an incredible visual spectacle and which, if the weather is good, tempts us to take our first dip of the year. In the municipality of Comillas you will find a wide and varied range of accommodation (hotels, apartments, rural properties, hostels...) where you can combine R&R with activities in one of Cantabria's par excellence tourist destinations.

Beget (Gerona)

This small Catalan village (with just 20 inhabitants) has retained a magnificent heritage. A walk through its cobbled streets will whisk you back to the Middle Ages. The centre of Beget is divided by two streams over which span two bridges, one of those medieval.

The village church of Sant Cristòfol (10th-12th century) is a splendid example of pre-Pyrenean Romanesque architecture. Most noteworthy are the baptismal font, the paintings and the carving of La Majestat as one of the most beautiful specimens of Catalan Romanesque style. It has been a Cultural Asset of National Interest and an Historic-Artistic Monument (protected status) since 1931.

Being located at the foot of the Pyrenees and within an Area of Natural Interest, Beget has numerous walks and excursions that start from the village itself.

El Castell de Guadalest (Alicante)

Declared a Historic-Artistic Site and an Asset of Cultural Interest, El Castell de Guadalest is to its credit unequalled for the museum-quality, cultural treasures within its walls. Despite suffering various earthquakes in the past that caused its castles to disappear, subsequent restoration work and the construction of its reservoir (a key feature in the locality) are now providing a marvellous experience for visitors.

The Orduña family's lives and times, a family that was very important to the history of the village as they wielded their power throughout the region during the 18th century, are recreated in a visit to the Casa de los Orduña. You can round off your visit with a taste of some local, traditional cuisine, as El Castell de Guadalest has numerous restaurants to delight the taste buds of locals and visitors alike.

Candelario (Salamanca)

It is always a pleasure to stroll through the narrow, cobbled streets of Candelario, as the visitor is always taken aback by its convoluted streets, a very special and rather unique feature that led to it being declared an Historic-Artistic Site. You will find well-kept corners adorned with fountains and water channels running beside many of the streets). Another interesting feature is the "batipuerta", the lower half of a door that hangs in front of the entrance door to houses here, making Candelario even more special.

Situated on the slopes of the Sierra de Candelario, this protected natural area has been declared a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO. It is ideal for bird-watching, mountain sports, hiking, cycling and horse-riding through the many valleys and forests of oak and chestnut trees.

Maderuelo (Segovia)

The historic town of Maderuelo, sitting atop a sizeable hill, was listed as an Asset of Cultural Interest and is notable for its medieval past. It stands on the banks of a reservoir, giving it some worthwhile views. During your visit, discover its grand houses, alleyways and the layout of its walls, as well as the castle and medieval tower with a half-buried, ancient water-tank.

Maderuelo has been formally put forward for European Union Protected Natural Area status. On and around its reservoir you can go canoeing, windsurfing, fishing, hiking or just stop for a drink. In the Hoces del río Riaza, a set of river gullies and ravines more than twelve kilometres long ('hoz' meaning a sickle or shaped like a sickle), you can find look-out spots for bird-watching and even come across prehistoric cave paintings (around five thousand years old).