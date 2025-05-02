Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

La Línea man arrested for riding a scooter, with his son, in the wrong direction, in possession of hashish
Crime

La Línea man arrested for riding a scooter, with his son, in the wrong direction, in possession of hashish

The man, when stopped by Local Police for the road safety offences, admitted to carrying the drugs

L.V.

Friday, 2 May 2025, 18:30

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Local Police in La Línea. After stopping the individual for riding a scooter in the wrong direction with his underage son on board, the officers then found 300 grams of hashish on his person.

The incident occurred at Calle Saavedra Fajardo when Local Police on duty stopped the man for the traffic offence he was committing.

After checking his ID and asking if he was hiding anything that could compromise him, the individual voluntarily confirmed that he was carrying a total of 299.6 grams of hashish in a bag, divided into 16 portions. Following this admission, he was arrested by the officers.

Before being taken to the police station the man left his son at a friend's house .

