British-registered yacht sinks off south coast of Spain following 'encounter' with killer whales

Sections
Highlight
M. Almagro
Cadiz
Friday, 26 July 2024, 12:58
Opciones para compartir
Crew aboard the sailboat Bonhomme William had to be rescued from the sea off the south of Spain on Wednesday night as the boat was sailing across the waters between Tarifa and Barbate (Cadiz province).
According to Spain's coastguard and maritime rescue service (Salvamento Marítimo), their rescue boat Enif was mobilised after receiving the alert that this British-flagged vessel was apparently in distress. As the crew stated when the alarm was raised, they had suffered an "encounter with orcas". Within minutes of the collision it was reported that the boat had sprung a leak and it was sinking.
The rescue boat immediately headed towards the coordinates provided. When it arrived at the point where the boat was sinking, the crew could see that the people who had been on the yacht had lit two hand flares to wave around and a third one with a parachute had been launched into the night sky so that their position could be easily seen. All the sailing vessel's crew members were wearing life-jackets and were in a life raft in the water. After being picked up, they were taken to the port of Barbate, where all were found to be uninjured. However, the small yacht, a sailing boat some six metres in length, was badly damaged and sinking.
Once the statements given by those involved are verified, this could be a new case of an 'attack' or at least an aggressive encounter with orcas for another nautical vessel crossing the Strait.
Related article
Just a few weeks ago another group of orcas caused the crew aboard the sailboat Kelba, moored in the port of Ceuta, to need to be saved. The encounter caused the rudder and keel to break requiring the intervention of maritime rescue service and Guardia Civil to rescue the three crew members on board the boat at the time.
These 'attacks', or 'encounters' as the experts like to call them, are already common along the Cadiz coastline during the season from March to October, from approximately Barbate to the Strait of Gibraltar.
This behaviour from these cetaceans is still being studied and there are several theories. Some specialists believe that it is a form of training - the mothers teach their calves to hunt head-on the many tuna found in the Strait of Gibraltar and they end up confusing rudders for fins.
Another view is that this is simply a 'game', something they do for entertainment. This is the theory of the International Whaling Commission (IWC).
In view of these encounters not being a one-off and thus the risk they pose to maritime navigation, the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) is carrying out a study in collaboration with CIRCE (an organisation for the Conservation, Information and Study of Cetaceans). This will involve satellite tags being placedon six orcas.
As part of this project one specimen has already been tagged, having already been identified as one of those involved in the recent clashes with boats. For its part, the Capitanía Marítima (an independent maritime authority for the principal coastal areas of Spain, responsible for shipping licences and maritime safety) has called for caution and has recommended that boats do not navigate in the areas where most killer whales are being spotted.
Proyecto Orca is a study project carried out by a group of volunteers fighting for the conservation of the Iberian orca population. They have also gathered a lot of information to disseminate to the general public and they published this information one year ago.
In its report the team provided a complete catalogue of the specimens they had spotted and identified in the Strait of Gibraltar, as follows: Estela, Scarlet, Magic, Royan, Eli, Estrella and her daughter Nova, Lluvia and her daughter Mía, Levi, Lobo, Arco and Shadow. The list goes on. In fact, they managed to identify some 50 orcas, distinguishing them by their colouring, the shape of their backs and their fins. They are confident that they have seen all that there are to be seen in this area.
From that study the project team asserts that these encounters are actually nothing new as such incidents have been occurring since 2020. "Every spring, summer and autumn, hundreds of encounters have occurred, with different outcomes and intensity." Thus Proyecto Orca believes that these behaviours are repeating themselves for one simple reason: it's mostly juvenile orcas 'having a go' at boats, especially their moving parts.
"Orcas have no interest in humans, in fact they have even interacted with empty boats, they focus on the boat and its moving parts," they insist. "We are not on the orca's menu, and no intentional attacks on humans have ever been recorded in the wild. In fact, these same orcas have had divers right next to them taking pictures and they barely reacted. One woman got entangled with an orca years ago and a team of people had to go into the water to hold her up and free her. There was never any bad move from the orca."
Regarding the puzzling theory surrounding an orca called Gladis that was injured by a boat and the suggestion that she is teaching others to attack boats, Proyecto Orca clarified that, before 2020 when these encounters began and injured specimens were discovered, "there was already a record of these same orcas repeatedly approaching vessels. If this were the case, they would avoid the boats so as not to suffer further injury."
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.