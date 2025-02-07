Priest accused of refusing homosexuals as godparents in religious ceremonies

L. V. Friday, 7 February 2025, 13:12 Compartir

The Delta Lgbtiq association for the Sierra de Cadiz area has denounced in a statement the words of a parish priest in Arcos de la Frontera in which, according to the association, he said during a class that people of homosexual orientation "cannot be godparents at a confirmation because they are not blessed by God ".

The Diocese of Asidonia Jerez, to which the church of Arcos belongs , has stated to Europa Press that the bishopric "has not received any complaint nor do we have any evidence that what is reported as being said has actually happened".

In its communiqué, the association explains that this statement was made by the parish priest "verbally" when he gave the families of the young people preparing for the ceremony a document with the requirements of being a godfather or godmother as part of this religious act.

"This statement caused astonishment among the attendees, as it is a discriminatory comment towards the collective and excludes people because of their sexual orientation ," the association pointed out in its letter, also asking the priest to rectify this in public, as "this type of comment only generates suffering", as well as being "a clear example of lgbtiqphobia" that "marginalises people just for being who they are."

It was further pointed out that " no person should be displaced or excluded because of their sexual orientation ", and that the church "should be the home of all, everyone and all, promoting inclusion and equality".

The association also noted that Pope Francis has expressed "on multiple occasions" that "being homosexual is not a crime" and that "the Catholic Church must work to end the unjust laws that criminalise homosexual relations around the world", adding that the pontiff also said: "We are all children of God, and God loves us as we are."

Delta Lgbtiq de la Sierra de Cadiz has condemned "the suffering that comments like those of the parish priest cause to lgbtiq+ people inside the church", and has demanded that "these attacks" be denounced as "a way to stop lgbtiqphobia in all its manifested forms", also thanking the support given to those affected by people from both inside and outside the church.