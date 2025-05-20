Noche de las velas in Vejer 2025: date and everything you need to know

Plaza de España or Plaza de los Pescaitos in the centre of Vejer de la Frontera.

Vejer de la Frontera in Cadiz is preparing for the tenth edition of its emblematic Noche de las velas (Night of the Candles). The event will take place on Saturday, 31 May, with active participation from the tourism and hospitality sector. On the magical night, the town's historic centre will transform into a unique setting illuminated exclusively by the warm light of thousands of candles.

More than 18,000 candles will adorn and embellish Vejer's streets and corners, creating an intimate and cosy atmosphere that highlights the architectural beauty of the municipality.

Here are the areas included in the itinerary: the Plazuela, Calle Juan Bueno, Calle Judería, Mesón de Ánimas, Calle Rosario, Callejón de las Monjas, Calle Ramón y Cajal, Plaza del Padre Ángel, Murallas de La Segur, Calle José Castrillón, Plaza de España and Corredera.

One of the most special parts of the night will be the candlelight concert, which will be held at the Plaza de España or Plaza de los Pescaitos, starting at 9.45pm.

Practical tips for enjoying the event

-Parking: In order to facilitate access to the event, the following car parks are recommended:

- Los Remedios car park: Located about 500 metres from the Plaza de España, this free car park offers a convenient option for visitors.

- La Corredera car park: Located close to the historic centre, this paid car park is well-connected to the event.

The itinerary will be properly signposted, with staff and Guardia Civil officers stationed at junctions to guide visitors and ensure an orderly flow of people.

Vejer's Noche de las velas has established itself as one of the most anticipated events of the year, attracting hundreds of people every year. Don't miss the opportunity to live this unique experience on 31 May.