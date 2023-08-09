Man in serious condition after Sotogrande nightclub stabbing

La Voz de Cádiz San Roque Compartir Copiar enlace

A man has been admitted to La Línea hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed outside a nightclub in Sotogrande (San Roque) in the early hours of Tuesday 8 August.

Emergencias 112 Andalucía stated that the incident took place at around 5.45am when a man was attacked with a knife.

Witnesses called the emergency services, who mobilised an 061 ambulance and Guardia Civil patrols to the scene.

The Guardia Civil are conducting an investigation to clarify the events surrounding the stabbing and to locate the alleged perpetrator.