Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man in serious condition after Sotogrande nightclub stabbing
San Roque

Man in serious condition after Sotogrande nightclub stabbing

Witnesses called the emergency services after the attack took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning

La Voz de Cádiz

San Roque

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 17:34

Compartir

A man has been admitted to La Línea hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed outside a nightclub in Sotogrande (San Roque) in the early hours of Tuesday 8 August.

Emergencias 112 Andalucía stated that the incident took place at around 5.45am when a man was attacked with a knife.

Witnesses called the emergency services, who mobilised an 061 ambulance and Guardia Civil patrols to the scene.

The Guardia Civil are conducting an investigation to clarify the events surrounding the stabbing and to locate the alleged perpetrator.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad