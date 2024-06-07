Police shut down illegal campsite housing more than 100 vehicles in well-known coastal town in south of Spain

La Voz Cadiz Friday, 7 June 2024, 14:36 Compartir Copiar enlace

Guardia Civil officers have broken up an illegal campsite in the area known as Zona de los Carriles (an area with a large network of tracks and trails) in the municipality of Tarifa (Cadiz province) in Andalucía. Some 93 offences have been reported and more than a hundred vehicles have been evicted from the location.

According to a Guardia Civil statement, the purpose of the eviction carried out on 30 May was to detect and prevent possible environmental damage to the area and its natural resources, as well as to prevent any wildfires.

The most common reasons for fines being issued are camping and lighting fires in unauthorised places, dumping rubbish in the local environment and driving vehicles off-road and along tracks without permission. In total there were 93 official complaints and more than 100 vehicles identified and evicted.

The complaints were lodged for violating the decree on the organisation of tourist campsites in Andalucía, the nationwide law on waste and contamination of land and also the law on preventing and combatting forest fires.

What's prohibited?

The Guardia Civil has taken the opportunity to remind everyone that, during their stay in the countryside, on the beach or in recreational areas, it is not permitted to light fires or to discard cigarette butts or any other burning object, or to leave paper, plastic, glass, food waste or any other kind of waste or rubbish outside the containers or bins provided for this purpose.

It is also forbidden to dump any type of waste in rivers, seas, streams or any other body of water in general or to use detergents, soaps or bleach in them to wash or scrub personal items. The same goes for washing vehicles. It is also forbidden to drive vehicles where access is unauthorised or on tracks used as a shortcut. Neither can you carry out any type of activity that could modify the current state of the land, water, flora or fauna.

It is also forbidden to cut or uproot plants or trees, branches or fruit of any kind without authorisation. Neither can you disturb or cause harm to livestock, nor cause any kind of nuisance to wild animals.