Hunting of mongoose to be allowed in south of Spain if damage to farms or game reserves can be proved

La Voz Cadiz Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 16:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The mongoose is one of the key predators in the Andalusian province of Cadiz and the southwestern part of Spain. It is small in size (between 50 to 65 centimetres long), but with an extremely voracious appetite for species such as rabbits, partridges, quails, reptiles and even lambs and hens.

As a result, livestock breeders, farmers and hunters have gone on the warpath, asking the authorities to grant permission to hunt this predator. As reported by the ABC newspaper, a sister publication to SUR, "the mongoose can be hunted on Andalucía's farms and game reserves if it can be proven that it has caused harm" , a measure to which the regional minister Ramón Fernández-Pacheco has given his support.

"To be precise, a new procedure will be created so that those affected can apply for exceptional authorisation to control any damage caused by the mongoose using the application form set out in Annex III of Decree 23/2012 of 14 February. In addition, they must provide graphic evidence of such damage."

The mongoose is a very elusive animal, difficult to spot, but it now resides in both the Sierra de Cádiz area and different parts of the Campo de Gibraltar. This carnivore, also known as the African mongoose, "is undergoing a strong population explosion which is exacerbating the decline in hunting of small game" , as indicated by the Andalusian Hunting Federation (FAC). FAC considers it an invasive species that until now could not be hunted at all.

Only two months ago the regional government of Extremadura took the decision, becoming the first region in Spain to allow the hunting of this non-native predator. "This carnivore from the Herpestidae family of mammals has expanded considerably in recent decades, occupying the whole area with no controls whatsoever, causing havoc to wildlife and also attacking domestic livestock."

Even so, the mongoose will not be considered a game species to be hunted freely - as farmers and hunters want - but will continue to be regarded as a protected species to be brought under control only when permitted and under exceptional circumstances.