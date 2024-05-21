Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Eight top-of-the-range vehicles stolen in the USA intercepted at port in south of Spain
Crime

Eight top-of-the-range vehicles stolen in the USA intercepted at port in south of Spain

The high-end cars were discovered by the authorities when they opened up four freight shipping containers

La Voz

Cadiz

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 13:09

Compartir

The Risk Analysis Unit (ULAR) intercepted four shipping containers in the Andalusian port of Algeciras originating from the United States that held eight stolen vehicles with an estimated market value amounting to more than 390,000 euros. The ULAR is made up of Guardia Civil officers from the tax and border control authority at the port and customs surveillance officers from Spain's state tax agency.

The control, identification and inspection of containers with a  Spanish destination or transiting through Spain forms part of ULAR's daily duties in the freight container terminal at Algeciras port. As a result of a thorough analysis, the officers detected four containers coming from the port of Newark (USA) whose contents did not correspond to the declared merchandise, according to the Guardia Civil.

Suspicious of the contents, officers proceeded to open the containers and found inside eight high-end vehicles with a market value of more than 390,000 euros.

After completing all appropriate checks, and in consultation with their US counterparts, the investigating officers learned that the vehicles had been stolen in the United States. Thecarswereseized andreturnedtotheircountryoforigintobehandedbacktotheirrespectiveowners.

The investigation has now been handed over to the judicial authorities.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga CF finally give their fans something to cheer
  2. 2 Marbella secure their spot in the play-off final
  3. 3 Around 2,000 walkers turn out for annual fun stroll in aid of Cudeca
  4. 4 Fuengirola's fish-shaped containers keep beaches clean and sustainable
  5. 5 Malaga's Bea González clinches fourth consecutive Premier Padel title
  6. 6 Torremolinos remembers 'Isabelichi' 36 years after her death
  7. 7 SUR in English to celebrate international business on the Costa del Sol with guide and awards
  8. 8 Heartbreak for Costa del Sol Málaga as back-to-back title hopes end
  9. 9 Malaga teams facing uphill struggle in Tercera RFEF play-offs
  10. 10 Age Concern gala dinner in Marbella raises almost 5,000 euros to launch new hardship fund

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad