Eight top-of-the-range vehicles stolen in the USA intercepted at port in south of Spain

La Voz Cadiz Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 13:09

The Risk Analysis Unit (ULAR) intercepted four shipping containers in the Andalusian port of Algeciras originating from the United States that held eight stolen vehicles with an estimated market value amounting to more than 390,000 euros. The ULAR is made up of Guardia Civil officers from the tax and border control authority at the port and customs surveillance officers from Spain's state tax agency.

The control, identification and inspection of containers with a Spanish destination or transiting through Spain forms part of ULAR's daily duties in the freight container terminal at Algeciras port. As a result of a thorough analysis, the officers detected four containers coming from the port of Newark (USA) whose contents did not correspond to the declared merchandise, according to the Guardia Civil.

Suspicious of the contents, officers proceeded to open the containers and found inside eight high-end vehicles with a market value of more than 390,000 euros.

After completing all appropriate checks, and in consultation with their US counterparts, the investigating officers learned that the vehicles had been stolen in the United States. Thecarswereseized andreturnedtotheircountryoforigintobehandedbacktotheirrespectiveowners.

The investigation has now been handed over to the judicial authorities.