City port in Andalucía wants to re-open iconic San Sebastián castle this summer

La Voz Cadiz Friday, 26 April 2024, 10:21 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The sub-delegate for Spain's central government in Cadiz province Blanca Flores has made her first visit to Cadiz city hall since taking office, where she was received by the mayor Bruno García. Also present at the meeting were deputy mayors, Maite González and Pablo Otero, and the director of Coastal Demarcation, Patricio Poullet.

At the meeting, various issues that these two public administrations share in common were put on the table, and both the mayor and the sub-delegate showed their willingness "to be trusting enough to work together with the intention of standing side by side on all the issues that need to be addressed."

The most pressing issue brought up was that of the Castillo de San Sebastián, a fortress that is still owned by the state and which has been closed for several years.

Bruno García and Blanca Flores have pledged to work together so that the castle of San Sebastián can be re-opened for summer as a place of recreation for everyone, something that both parties regard as a "a huge step forward".

Re-opening the castle would be the first step before dealing with the definitive transfer of management of this place to the city of Cadiz, then to work towards creating a permanent project for the fortress in the medium term. The mayor has also proposed a return to the funding formula that existed some years back with a contribution of 150,000 euros per year by each administration for the maintenance of the castle.

They also discussed other issues at the meeting, such as how the publicly-owned hotel in Puerto America should be managed. Other projects were covered too: repairs to the José Leon de Carranza bridge (with planned deadlines being met), and repairs to the city's maritime perimeter walls - both financed entirely by central government - as well as maintenance work around the perimeter of San Sebastián castle.

Bruno García was very satisfied with his first meeting in person with the state's highest representative to the province. He stressed that the work that will be done on the castle "because for months we have been clear that this is a space that cannot keep its doors closed because it is a great public space that also links up well with the promenade of Paseo Fernando Quiñones."

Turning to other city matters, Blanca Flores also mentioned "the good prospects for work at the city's shipyard". The Navantia company repaired more than 60 ships at its facilities in Cadiz in 2023.

This year there are already a dozen cruise ships with dates reserved for maintenance and repair work, in particular tourist cruise ships, although work has also been carried out on gas tankers, oil tankers and merchant ships.