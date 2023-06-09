Bolonia, in Tarifa, finalist in the search for the best beach in Spain: vote here

LA VOZ Cádiz Compartir Copiar enlace

The beach of Bolonia, in Tarifa (Cadiz), always appears on lists of the best beaches in Spain and even in Europe. Now, the editors of a specialised magazine have included it in their top ten favourite beaches and put the matter to a vote.

The readers of the travel and lifestyle publication Condé Nast Traveler have been asked to choose the best beach in Spain again this year. In 2021 the winner was Valdevaqueros, in Cadiz; in 2020, San Antonio del Mar, in Asturias; in 2019, the award went to Papagayo, in Lanzarote. Which will be the star beach of 2023? Readers have until 23:59 on 13 June to have their say.

Bolonia, best beach in Andalucía according to CN Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler has already selected Bolonia as the best in Andalucía. After coming in second place in the list of Best Beaches in Europe 2022, this year it is vying for the position of best beach in Spain 2023.

The publication highlights the unrivalled location of the beach, next to the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Baelo Claudia and the great sand dune on the west side, a natural monument that is slowly burying the stone pines and from where you can see Tangiers. What's more, Bolonia is considered one of the last unspoilt beaches in the south of Spain.

CN Traveler's team of editors previously toured the Spanish coastline in order to make a special selection of the 50 best beaches to visit in Spain in 2023. This list presented a selection of beaches that suit different audiences and preferences: urban beaches, hidden beaches, unspoilt beaches and tourist beaches, which offer a wide range of services and activities for visitors.

Ten finalists for the best beach in Spain 2023:

Bolonia Beach (Cadiz)

Ses Illetes (Formentera)

Cofete Beach (Fuerteventura)

Oyambre Beach (Comillas)

Aiguablava Cove (Girona)

Granadella Beach (Alicante)

Rodas Beach (Pontevedra)

La Concha Beach (San Sebastián)

Silencio Beach (Cudillero)

Cortina Cove (Cartagena)

This year, Condé Nast Traveler invites readers and travellers to vote for the winner. In addition, those who vote will automatically be entered into a prize draw thanks to Roadsurfer: a 300-euro voucher to be redeemed when booking a camper van from the company.

Which is the best beach in Spain? You can vote here.

You can participate in the vote via the above link until 13 June.