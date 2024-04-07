Top-end Barceló group to open two new 5-star hotels in south of Spain, and this is where...

La Voz de Cádiz Cadiz Sunday, 7 April 2024, 08:46 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The huge Barceló hotel group is determined to show a strong commitment to Cadiz province in the Andalucía region. And it will be a double serving. The hotel chain's director for southern Spain, Gaspar Sáez, gave a press briefing last week to announce that two hotels will be opened in the provincial capital of Cadiz as well as Jerez de la Frontera.

The intention is that both will be five-star hotels. In the case of Jerez, it will be located in the city centre and the deal is "about to be signed". It will join the chain's super luxury brand Royal Hideaway Hotels & Resorts, like the one in Sancti Petri in Chiclana, "which is committed to the luxury or ultra-luxury client".

This new hotel will be joined by the Cadiz one that has been hanging around for many months without the deal being finalised due to bureaucratic delays. It will be a five-star hotel built in the lobby of the train station, located opposite the Palacio de Congresos and close to the city centre. "We are in the last phase of negotiations with Adif [the railway infrastructure company] and it will become the best, high capacity, five-star hotel in the city of Cadiz".

The project involves an investment of around 35 million euros. The 5-star hotel will have 180 rooms and six floors. Adding the one in Jerez, total expenditure will amount to 50 million euros.

At the briefing, Gaspar Sáez also took the opportunity to comment on the "regrettable" situation at Cadiz airport, namely the low number of airlines using it and the consequent lack of passengers.

"This is a major problem. We have an airport such as Jerez which is undervalued. Both regional and central governments should work harder to promote Jerez as a good destination accessed by this airport. In this way the province of Cadiz can grow more and have more visitors throughout the year. In Conil we have been able to stay open since February this year. But people have to be able to get here. And this is an important challenge," he added.