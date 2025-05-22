Shutters close on Cadiz's drug 'supermarket': 19 arrests, hard drugs and cash seized

María Almagro Cadiz Thursday, 22 May 2025, 19:13 Compartir

When a police operation conducts 17 search raids in one fell swoop and the court is asked to investigate this massive undertaking, it is clear that something fairly significant must be behind it. Such is the case with what has happened in the last 48 hours in the Sierra de Cadiz where more than 200 officers from different units burst into three towns in the area to bring down the shutters on a business that allegedly had a network of drug dealers who had been selling goods in large quantities for some time. They were allegedly dealing in substances of all kinds and, therefore, disturbing the peace, security and coexistence for nearby residents in these municipalities.

This last phase of the operation, which has been an ongoing investigation for several months now, was activated in the early hours of Wednesday morning. More than 200 officers from various, specialised units of the Guardia Civil, including the GRS (rural security), Usecic (a tactical squad effective in surprise raids and other shock tactics), the Canine Service, Citizen Security and Judicial Police, among others, were deployed during the night from the Arcos barracks (from where the investigation was being led) to the towns of Olvera, Alcalá del Valle and Algodonales. Most of these raids were carried out in the northern area of the Sierra, although they also extended to two locations in Montellano in Seville province.

The objective: to break up an active network of alleged drug dealers dedicated to selling narcotic substances from various addresses in these municipalities. The investigation began due to the persistent presence of these dealers, with numerous doses intercepted by police from their customers. This situation had caused significant alarm among local residents.

According to this newspaper, this operation, carried out by officers from the Arcos de la Frontera barracks with the support of Cadiz police HQ and under supervision by the Anti-Drugs Prosecutor's Office, delivered a significant blow to the drugs trade in this area on Wednesday. During the searches conducted at the homes of the alleged suspects, significant quantities of drugs were found and seized, including more than six kilos of cocaine, four kilos of heroin, as well as hashish, marijuana and also ecstasy and MDMA (pending confirmation).

At the moment there are 19 detainees alleged to be part of this group in some way or other, a group that is dedicated to the very active sale of all kinds of narcotic substances.

Among those arrested is the alleged ringleader. According to sources consulted, officers found some 60,000 euros in cash in his home that he had apparently hidden in a false-bottom drawer. Another of the suspects was arrested in possession of a recently-acquired, high-end car. A cash-counting machine was also reportedly seized.

The investigation continues, bolstered by all this evidence gathered from these raids, with a view to completing the case and determining the possible criminal responsibility of the entire network. Those arrested are already being brought before the courts.