Health

When an American tourist without insurance needed a doctor in Spain: this is what it cost him, but he's more than happy...

The travel blogger on TikTok praised the speed of the Spanish healthcare system, highlighting the low cost of the emergency treatment received and how his wife was attended to at all times in English

J. M.

Valencia

Friday, 3 May 2024, 04:49

The healthcare system in the USA is often compared to European models because of their marked differences in both cost and accessibility. In Europe, many countries have a more accessible and often cheaper public healthcare system for its citizens.

A clear example of this is the experience of TikTokker @techtoddtravels, an American who recently had to make use of the Spanish healthcare system while on a trip to Valencia. As he explains in his latest video, his wife fell seriously ill with 'flu symptoms, so they had to go to a hospital.

"Within 20 minutes of deciding that we really needed a doctor, she had already booked her appointment by phone," said the travel blogger, praising the speed of the Spanish healthcare system also highlighting the low cost of the service given and that they were attended to at all times in English: "The cost of the appointment was 29 dollars (about 26.92 euros) without insurance and no taxes to pay."

@techtoddtravels How is the US healthcare system so broke ?  Check out this experience of getting medical attention in Spain!  Did you have a similar experience?  #todd #travel #traveltiktok #spain #adventure #valencia #thingsinspain #american #americaninspain #healthcare #insurance #prescriptions #doctor #costofhealthcare #medicine #spaingoals #savingmoney ♬ original sound - TechToddTravels

The TikTokker also described the simplicity of the process to obtain medication. At the pharmacy, they simply showed the QR code on their prescription and obtained the required medication for 11 dollars, about 10.21 euros. The total cost of the medical intervention was approximately 40 euros, significantly less than what they would have paid in their home country for a similar service.

"We are paying 1,000 dollars a month for health insurance and we would pay more than 40 dollars just for a prescription in the USA," he said, posting a clear message via social media strongly in favour of the Spanish and the wider European healthcare systems compared to the US set-up.

