Watch as sailors at US naval base in Spain learn how to dance flamenco

La Voz Cadiz Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 15:00 Compartir

The American sailors at the Rota base in Cadiz had the opportunity to learn to dance flamenco Afterwards, they jokingly commented that "We are now ready for the Rota 'fería' (fair)."

The US Embassy in Spain has shared a rather charming video on social media and accompanied it with the following text: "When the USS Paul Ignatius (DDG-117) public address system announced flamenco lessons on the flight deck in Rota, the sailors didn't know if they were just imagining it!"

The announcement continued: " The art of flamenco and sevillanas came aboard thanks to the affection of the community of Cadiz, who know how to make the US Navy feel welcome."

The last part was for information only: "This event was part of the Deployed Forces Support Program in Rota, providing a unique experience of what Andalucía has to offer. Professor @yvonnetrigo_danzart brought the art of flamenco directly to the flight deck!"

The images and original post were by Christina Brewer of the Rota Liberty Program.