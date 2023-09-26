Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

January Butler will perform a Celine Dion tribute. Vera and District Lions Club
Lions Club in Andalucía&#039;s Almeria province plans an eventful October
Events

Lions Club in Andalucía's Almeria province plans an eventful October

The Vera and District Lions Club has organised a series of concerts and other events throughout the month

SUR in English

Almeria

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 10:03

October is going to be a bumper month for the Vera and District Lions Club in Almeria province in Andalucía.

Gala dinner

Mods and Rockers Mojácar style

Tickets can be bought at Tito’s in Mojacar, at the Lions shop in Turre, or via Jackie Miles Kirbyat Jackie's Harmony Hands.

ROCKtoberfest

Tickets for the event are available from the venue, New Bar International Arboleas, for 7.50 euros.

Celine Dion tribute

A Celine Dion fan all of her life, January Butler decided to create a Celine Dion tribute act. This performance for Vera and District Lions is part of successful tour, which has received fantastic reviews.

Her support is tenor Jesús Hernández, whose voice complements perfectly the huge range of January/Celine.

Tickets are 10 euros, available at the Emporio de Zoe, next to the Ayuntamiento in Vera.

