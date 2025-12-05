Hoax warning: there is no new law offering nationality and money to migrants in Spain

E. Gabriel Llanderas Almería Friday, 5 December 2025, 17:54 Share

Authorities in Spain have warned of a hoax message being shared on social media claiming that the Spanish government has approved a new regulation granting a monthly 900-euro voucher to migrants arriving in the country before 28 February 2026 and allows them to obtain a ''tarjeta de residencia productiva' (productive residence card) to work without documentation.

No law or any kind of permit has entered into force to facilitate nationality, money or work permits for people arriving in Spain, nor is there any trace of such a law in the official state gazette (BOE), where all laws passed in Spain are published. The rumour has spread despite the fact that no measure granting financial assistance or automatic work permits to new arrivals without residence permits has been processed or approved.

Spanish regulations remain unchanged, which includes the first reception protocol, managed by non-governmental organisations and financed with state funds. In exceptional cases and only when unmet basic needs are detected, these entities can grant small amounts of aid, of approximately 50 euros per month, far from the 900 euros claimed by the hoax.

Furthermore, the latest reform of the 'Reglamento de Extranjería' (foreigners' regulation), approved in May 2025, does not contemplate any new work permit. The legal channels for obtaining a work permit in Spain continue to be those established by law and require compliance with very specific requirements.

These include not having entered the country illegally in order to obtain a visa for temporary residence and work as an employee. The entrepreneur visa requires the presentation of an innovative project and a solid business plan, while the social and labour roots visa can only be applied for after two years of continuous residence in Spain, among other requirements.

Information available to citizens

In many cases, rumours are generated that mix facts with fictitious informatiuon, which can lead to confusion and even to information that is not true being taken for granted. The authorities highlight that any legislative change in the area of migration is published officially and is accessible to all citizens.

In fact, the new Foreigners' Regulation (Reloex) came into force on 20 May 2025 with the aim of responding to current migration in Spain and aligning itself with European legislation, as well as taking into account the demands of the labour market, the needs of migrants and the demographic challenges of Spain.

Employment, training and the family are the three pillars on which, according to the government, the "important improvements" of the Reloex are based. Its new features focus on reducing deadlines and procedures, eliminating duplication, strengthening the rights of migrant workers and providing guarantees for companies.