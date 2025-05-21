Mission impossible: flying a drone in Almeria

David Roth Almería Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 16:20 Compartir

The buzz of a drone flying over a natural landscape or an urban area no longer surprises anyone. For years, these devices have been popular among photographers, audiovisual creators, farmers or amateurs who want to capture the views from above. However, many are unaware of the rules and restrictions related to operating one of these devices.

Even recreational use is subject to strict regulations which, if not complied with, can lead to significant penalties. In Almeria province, as in the rest of the country, flying a drone is not a free activity, and knowing the legal limitations is essential to do it safely and legally.

A recent example happened on 7 May, when the National Police neutralised an unauthorised drone next to the heliport of the Torrecárdenas University Hospital, a particularly critical area.

Since the end of 2020, there has been a common regulation throughout the European Union governing the civilian use of drones. This regulation classifies operations into three levels according to their risk: recreational or simple flights, flights with certain special conditions, and complex operations that require stricter permits.

Sensitive environments

Flying a drone, even for leisure, requires more than just looking at the sky. Consulting official tools such as the Enaire Drones viewer or the Aesa website are essential. In municipalities such as Almeria city, Roquetas de Mar, El Ejido, Adra or Berja, considered urban areas or sensitive environments, prior notification must be given to the Ministry of Interior, at least five days before the planned flight. In addition, permission is required from the owner or administrator of the place to be flown over and to comply with certain operational conditions set by the State Aviation Safety Agency (Aesa).

These limitations also extend to urban beaches and the surroundings of Almeria airport where any aerial activity - even with drones smaller than 250 grams, the smallest ones - is particularly delicate.

Airports, aerodromes and heliports pose another layer of restrictions. Almeria airport requires coordination with Aena at least 20 days before the flight. If you fly outside the airport's controlled space (CTR) and at a height of less than 60 metres, it is considered a basic operation, but if you want to fly above that height or enter closer areas, you must have the authorisation of the airspace management body.

Railway lines

Uncoordinated flights are also completely prohibited at points such as, in the case of Almeria, the Gérgal forestry base, the Alhama de Almería heliport or any hospital with a heliport, such as Poniente (in El Ejido) or La Inmaculada (in Huércal-Overa).

Railway lines managed by Adif are also restricted and even for recreational flights, permission may be required if flying near or over them. For more complex flights, a minimum safety distance of 25 metres horizontally from the tracks and height restrictions apply depending on the location.

Some areas are particularly sensitive due to their military or strategic use. For example, the airspace known as LED36, which includes Legion training areas, can present risks for any aircraft. It is therefore advisable to consult the AIP (aeronautical information bulletin) before scheduling any flight.

Many areas of the province have environmental protection and flying in them requires specific permits. Among the most restricted areas are the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park, Sierra Nevada, Sierra de Gádor and Enix, Sierra Alhamilla, the Tabernas Desert, the Gérgal and Tabernas wadis, and others such as the Islote de San Andrés, the Sierra de Cabrera-Bédar, Punta Entinas-Sabinar, the Albufera de Adra or the Barrera de Posidonia Reef in Roquetas.

Many of these areas are also Special Protection Areas for Birds (SPA), which raises the legal requirements even higher. To fly there, it is essential to request authorisation from the Junta de Andalucía, which assesses each case according to the possible environmental impact.

Almeria city

Care should also be taken if you want to take photos or videos from the air. Some areas are restricted for taking images, even if the flight is authorised. This is the case, for example, of a specific area of Roquetas de Mar (according to map 1058-3 of the National Geographic Institute), where permission must be requested from the Cartographic and Photographic Centre of the Air Force (CECAF). In addition, once the recording has been made, the images must be submitted for review. This permit is usually valid for several months.

There are a number of restrictions over Almeria city. Firstly it is an urban centre, which implies the need to notify the Ministry of the Interior of the flight at least five days in advance and to have the authorisation of the owner or person responsible for the place to be flown over. In addition, the operational conditions set by Aesa must be respected, such as not flying over people, always keeping the drone in sight and not exceeding certain height limits.

In addition to this, there are other geographical and safety constraints. The airspace around Almería airport covers part of the municipality, so in certain areas it is necessary to coordinate any flight, even recreational, with Aena beforehand. For example, if flying within the controlled area (CTR), specific authorisation must be requested, and if operating outside, but above a height of 60 metres, permission is also required.

Another particularly sensitive point is the proximity to the Torrecárdenas University Hospital, which has an operational heliport. This makes it a critical area, where any drone flight must be previously authorised and coordinated so as not to interfere with medical transfers by helicopter.

In addition, some natural areas of the municipality, such as urban beaches, are also subject to restrictions, especially in high season, and require authorisation if you want to fly for leisure or capture images.