Town hall hands over building permit files as legal proceedings over controversial hotel in Almeria province rumble on

As the legal proceedings around the controversial El Algarrobico hotel on the beach of the same name in a protected area of the Cabo de Gata-Níjar natural park in Almeria province rumble on, Carboneras town hall has sent the file for the revision of the building permit to the Consejo Consultivo de Andalucía, a procedure that the Andalusian supreme court of justice (TSJA) has been requesting for some time.

The Andalusian high court issued an order in which it urged the town hall to "culminate" once and for all this procedure which started in July this year in the face of the "mere excuses" given to try to justify "the non-compliance of what was agreed".

In November, the TSJA granted a period of ten days for the town hall to send the aforementioned file, which reviewed the granting of the building permit to the developer of the hotel, Azata del Sol, so that the permit can be nullified.

The procedure has already been carried out after the TSJA warned the mayor of Carboneras, Salvador Hernández, that he could face legal proceedings for incompliance. Hernández argued that the lack of a municipal secretary at the town hall had made it difficult to take on the task.

In February the land on which the hotel was built was declared a public utility, allowing the institutions to expropriate the land and take measures to demolish the building, which has 21 floors and 422 rooms.