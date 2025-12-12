Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
El Algarrobico hotel EP
Planning

Town hall hands over building permit files as legal proceedings over controversial hotel in Almeria province rumble on

In February the land on which the Algarrobico hotel was built was declared a public utility, allowing the institutions to expropriate the land and take measures to demolish the building in the Cabo de Gata natural park

José Luis Piedra

José Luis Piedra

Friday, 12 December 2025, 14:21

As the legal proceedings around the controversial El Algarrobico hotel on the beach of the same name in a protected area of the Cabo de Gata-Níjar natural park in Almeria province rumble on, Carboneras town hall has sent the file for the revision of the building permit to the Consejo Consultivo de Andalucía, a procedure that the Andalusian supreme court of justice (TSJA) has been requesting for some time.

The Andalusian high court issued an order in which it urged the town hall to "culminate" once and for all this procedure which started in July this year in the face of the "mere excuses" given to try to justify "the non-compliance of what was agreed".

In November, the TSJA granted a period of ten days for the town hall to send the aforementioned file, which reviewed the granting of the building permit to the developer of the hotel, Azata del Sol, so that the permit can be nullified.

The procedure has already been carried out after the TSJA warned the mayor of Carboneras, Salvador Hernández, that he could face legal proceedings for incompliance. Hernández argued that the lack of a municipal secretary at the town hall had made it difficult to take on the task.

In February the land on which the hotel was built was declared a public utility, allowing the institutions to expropriate the land and take measures to demolish the building, which has 21 floors and 422 rooms.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga village strengthens ties with USA
  2. 2 Contract awarded to turn eastern Costa del Sol castle into museum
  3. 3 Spain or the UK? Which country offers the best value for your retirement years?
  4. 4 New plan for eastern Costa del Sol port
  5. 5 Authorities plea for information on missing 14-year-old from Malaga village
  6. 6 Eastern Costa del Sol turns to AI for tools to help tourists
  7. 7 New walking football team aims to attract more women to the sport
  8. 8 La Cala de Mijas Lions use December to support the needy during the festive season
  9. 9 Torremolinos opens its Nativity scene in new location
  10. 10 Controversial penalty stuns Malaga CF late on despite dominant display

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Town hall hands over building permit files as legal proceedings over controversial hotel in Almeria province rumble on

Town hall hands over building permit files as legal proceedings over controversial hotel in Almeria province rumble on