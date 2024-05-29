Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Rocío Crusset in the Summertime camapign shoot at the Playazo de Rodalquilar beach. El Corte Inglés
Almeria beach is the star of El Corte Inglés 2024 summer campaign
Fashion

Almeria beach is the star of El Corte Inglés 2024 summer campaign

Well-known model and influencer Rocío Crusset and the Playazo de Rodalquilar feature in the department store's Summertime publicity shoot

David Roth

Almeria

Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 20:15

Compartir

Spain's El Corte Inglés department store's summer 2024 publicity campaign is all about Almeria in Andalucía.

Firstly, Rocío Crusset, a well-known model and daughter of Mariló Montero and Carlos Herrera, a journalist from Almeria born in Cuevas del Almanzora, is modelling the department store's new swimwear range. Crusset adopted her father's second surname as her 'stage name' so that she would not be associated with her famous parents.

As a model and influencer, Rocío has followed in her mother's footsteps into the world of modelling and fashion. She is the protagonist of Summertime, a selection of brands that offer "everything you need to succeed this summer with the swimwear trends that will be a hit in 2024".

The campaign was filmed and photographed in the Cabo de Gata natural park where Playazo de Rodalquilar beach can easily be identified.

The turquoise waters of the Almeria coast can be seen, with Crusset and other models posing in the collection in front of the iconic dunes that surround the beach, where the San Miguel castle stands guarding the coast. A large poster featuring Crusset and the paradisiacal coast of Almeria has also been launched.

El Playazo is located about three kilometres from Rodalquilar village and with a 400-metre-long and 30-metre-wide strip of fine golden sand and calm sea with a gentle slope, it is the ideal place for all the family to swim.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Inland Malaga town with strong Scottish connections gears up for Douglas Days with 14-kilometre night race
  2. 2 These are the winners of the SUR in English 2024 Top International Business Guide and Awards
  3. 3 Veteran striker instrumental in Malaga CF's crucial win against Real Madrid Castilla
  4. 4 Fuengirola resumes daily washing down of public spaces with non-potable water
  5. 5 Mijas negotiates deal with University of Liverpool for return of historic tape recordings
  6. 6 Popular Costa choir to host summer concert in aid of two local charities
  7. 7 Railings destroyed by vandals replaced at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  8. 8 Fabián Gelibter, the pioneer of padel in Malaga
  9. 9 Lovers of literature set to descend on Fuengirola
  10. 10 SUR in English hosts the 2024 Top International Business Guide and Awards

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad