Almeria beach is the star of El Corte Inglés 2024 summer campaign

David Roth Almeria Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 20:15

Spain's El Corte Inglés department store's summer 2024 publicity campaign is all about Almeria in Andalucía.

Firstly, Rocío Crusset, a well-known model and daughter of Mariló Montero and Carlos Herrera, a journalist from Almeria born in Cuevas del Almanzora, is modelling the department store's new swimwear range. Crusset adopted her father's second surname as her 'stage name' so that she would not be associated with her famous parents.

As a model and influencer, Rocío has followed in her mother's footsteps into the world of modelling and fashion. She is the protagonist of Summertime, a selection of brands that offer "everything you need to succeed this summer with the swimwear trends that will be a hit in 2024".

The campaign was filmed and photographed in the Cabo de Gata natural park where Playazo de Rodalquilar beach can easily be identified.

The turquoise waters of the Almeria coast can be seen, with Crusset and other models posing in the collection in front of the iconic dunes that surround the beach, where the San Miguel castle stands guarding the coast. A large poster featuring Crusset and the paradisiacal coast of Almeria has also been launched.

El Playazo is located about three kilometres from Rodalquilar village and with a 400-metre-long and 30-metre-wide strip of fine golden sand and calm sea with a gentle slope, it is the ideal place for all the family to swim.