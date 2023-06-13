Almeria Airport passenger numbers are still 15.6% down compared to pre-pandemic levels With regard to international traffic in May, which accounted for 58.6% of the airport's activity, the United Kingdom accounted for most of the demand, with 30,127 passengers

Almeria Airport closed May 2023 with 86,342 passengers travelling through the facility, some 13.5% more than in the same month of 2022, according to data released on Monday by Aena, the national airports operator. "This positive evolution was due to the good performance of both domestic and foreign traffic," according to Aena.

However, the data reveals that passenger traffic has not yet recovered to the levels before the outbreak of the coronavirus health crisis, as the number of passengers using the airport is still 15.6% lower than in May 2019, when it closed the month with 102,299 passengers.

The figures published by Aena indicate that in May of this year the majority of passengers travelled on commercial connections (excluding general and executive aviation), a total of 85,259. Of these, 35,263 travelled to or from a Spanish city (+20.4% in May 2022), while 49,996 opted for flights to or from abroad (+8.2%).

With regard to international traffic, which accounted for 58.6% of the airport's activity, the United Kingdom accounted for most of the demand, with 30,127 passengers, followed by Belgium (6,229), Ireland (3,193), Holland (3,070), France (2,896), Poland (1,757) and Luxembourg (1,755).

In terms of operations, Almería Airport handled 1,113 movements last month, of which 792 were commercial, some 9.8% more than in 2022.

The traffic evolution in May favoured the balance of the first five months of 2023, a period in which 245,594 passengers transited through the airport (18.8% more than in the same period of 2022), while the number of operations totalled 4,586, of which 2,709 were commercial (+15.2%).

Of the 243,188 commercial flight users registered, 147,395 travelled to or from Spain (+26.5%) and 95,793 travelled abroad (+8.2%).

Regional numbers

According to the figures, the airports in the Aena network in Andalucía registered a total of 9,063,012 passengers up to May, which is 25.6% more than the number accumulated in the previous year, and, in addition, 100,080 air traffic operations were registered in this period, 13.7% more.

Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport stands out, which closed the month of May with 2,151,259 passengers, 16.1% more than in the same month of 2022.

In addition to being the best May in the history of the Malaga infrastructure, the figure is another milestone, as for the first time the number of monthly passengers in May exceeds two million, levels that had only been reached, until this year, in the months of July and August (in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022) and, on one occasion, in June and September (2019). To this must be added last April, when 2,020,881 travellers were recorded.

Seville airport also closed May with the best month in its history, registering 742,050 passengers, 16.8% more than on the same date a year ago.

Jerez Airport closed May with 98,330 passengers, representing a growth of 2.6% compared to the same month in 2022.

Finally, the Federico García Lorca Granada-Jaén airport ended May with 83,640 passengers, a figure similar to that of the previous year.