Junta reports 54 confirmed cases of monkeypox virus in Andalucía A further 33 suspected cases are under investigation in the region

Andalucía has so far registered 54 confirmed cases of monkeypox virus, twelve more than the number recorded last Friday, and the region has 33 cases under investigation - compared to 15 three days ago.

This has been revealed by the Junta’s Ministry of Health and Families in a report released this Tuesday (21 June), in which it specifies that the province that continues to register the most cases is Malaga, with a total of 32, followed by Granada with eleven, Seville with four, another four in Granada and three in Cadiz.

In addition, there are now 64 suspected cases that have been ruled out and the Andalusian Epidemiological Surveillance System Network (SVEA), has said that seven previously confirmed cases are now classed as inactive.