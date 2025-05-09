Alcampo store closures: These are the three hypermarkets in Andalucía affected by company's 'adjustment' plan

Europa Press Madrid Friday, 9 May 2025, 11:33 Compartir

The Alcampo retail chain in Spain has launched an "adjustment" plan, which involves the closure of several hypermarkets and supermarkets across the country. In Andalucía in particular, two hypermarkets in the province of Cadiz - Sanlúcar and Jerez - and one in Seville will be affected, according to the main workers' union (CCOO).

As Alcampo has announced, its adjustment plan involves the closure of up to 25 supermarkets in Spain and the dismissal of 710 employees, which represents 3% of the total workforce of 23,300 employees.

In order to "increase Alcampo's proximity to its customers", in 2023 the company acquired a package of 224 supermarkets, despite the fact that some of them did not fit its model, their location was not desirable or they had an excessive effort rate.

"In this path of transformation, it is essential to recover results and ensure sustainable growth in each and every one of the shops. That is why Alcampo is implementing a workforce adjustment plan - a decision that, although difficult, is responsible and necessary," the company said.

The company has already communicated this plan to workers' representatives and reaffirmed its desire to "continue to grow and create value in Spanish society, advancing in the development of multi-format and multi-channel food trade, offering the cheapest price and ensuring a wide range of products and brands, committed to the development of large and small national and local suppliers".

A total of 152 establishments will be affected by the adjustments and 25 of which will be entirely closed.

Increased its investment in future projects

"Retail is undergoing a profound transformation, which is why Alcampo has increased its investment in future projects, evolving into a multi-format and multi-channel retailer, which responds to new consumer trends, ensuring a more agile and personalised shopping experience for its customers and developing its activity in a sustainable manner," said the company.

In order to adapt to these new shopping habits, according to which consumers prefer smaller, more convenient shops adapted to their needs, Alcampo has begun a process of reducing the surface area of 15 of its hypermarkets.

Likewise, to guarantee the best shopping experience, Alcampo is renovating and modernising more than 60 shops, as well as boosting its online commerce.

Alcampo has also put in place a logistics platform designed for maximum operational efficiency and signed a long-term agreement for the supply of renewable energy.

Stores affected

The CCOO has stated that the company has sent a list of the centres affected by the collective redundancies, which includes several hypermarkets, without specifying the supermarkets that will be affected.

According to the list, the hypermarkets are: Alcorcón, La Vega, Majadahonda, all three in Madrid; Castellón, Albacete and Sanlúcar, Jérez and Sevilla Este, in Andalucía.

Some supermarkets in Madrid, La Rioja, Cantabria, Navarra, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Galicia, Aragón, Asturias and the Basque Country will also be affected.

"This is all the information that the company has given us. Now, the next step in this process initiated by Alcampo management is to set up the collective redundancy negotiating table," the union said, indicating that the company is obliged to hand over all the necessary documentation to the unions to analyse and start the negotiation.

"From CCOO, we are going to face this difficult situation. The main objective is to maintain employment and, in the event that there are departures of workers, they should leave in the best possible conditions," the union stated.