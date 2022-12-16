Christmas Village on Spain's Costa Tropical opens today, 16 December Shops in Almuñécar-La Herradura are offering discount vouchers for the attraction which is located on the fairground and open every afternoon until 8 January

Almuñécar’s Christmas Village opens today, Friday 16 December at 5.30pm. The attraction is located on the town's fairground, opposite the Rio Verde playground. It will be open every afternoon until 8 January.

Local shops are offering 10,000 discount vouchers for the rides, which will be free from 5.30 until 7.30pm on Friday 16. In addition to the attractions there are also a number of stalls selling food and drinks.

Nativity scenes

As well as the Christmas Village, there are a number of 'Belenes' or nativity scenes that are also on display around Almuñécar and La Herradura. In Almuñécar they are: Belén Asociación Amigos del Belén, in the Casa de la Cultura (Calle Puerta de Granada), open every day from 7-9pm; Belén Virgen de los Dolores, in the Casa Hermandad on Plaza de la Victoria, every day from 7 to 9pm; Belén Hermandad Virgen del Carmen, on Calle Real, open from Monday to Saturday, 5.30 – 8.30pm and Belén Cofradía Sepulcro, in the Casa Hermandad, Calle Angustias Vieja, near to the Casa de la Cultura, every day from 7-9pm.

In La Herradura the municipal Belén can be seen in the Pepe Gámez exhibition room of the town’s civic centre, Monday to Friday, mornings and afternoons.